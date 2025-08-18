Market Forecasts Indicate XRP Is Expected to Reach $30 By 2026. Holders Can Earn Daily XRP Returns with Savvy Mining

2025/08/18
Amidst buoyant global market sentiment, XRP has once again become a hot topic. Several analysts predict that by mid-2026, XRP could break through $30, even challenging its target price of $34.

This speculation is based not only on a classic “double bottom” technical pattern but also on institutional capital inflows and a significant increase in the probability of spot ETF approval.

If these conditions are met, XRP could continue the “tenfold” rally seen during the previous bull market.

Beyond Hodling: How to Earn Leveraged Double Returns

Simply waiting for price increases may not be enough to maximize investor returns. Savvy Mining’s XRP mining contracts allow investors to enjoy a stable daily passive income while holding their tokens.

It’s worth noting that Savvy Mining isn’t a platform solely focused on profitability; instead, it emphasizes compliance, environmental sustainability, and long-term sustainability:

  • Regulatory Approval: The platform is registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
  • Environmentally Friendly Computing Power: The data center is powered entirely by solar, hydro, and wind energy.
  • Fund Security: All user funds are held in escrow in top-tier international bank accounts, and all personal information is protected using SSL encryption. The platform also provides insurance coverage for every investment, underwritten by the world-renowned AIG Insurance Company, further enhancing fund security.

How to Start Mining:

  1. Visit the SAVVY MINING official website and create your account.
  2. Securely connect your digital wallet for fast deposits and withdrawals.
  3. Choose from a variety of mining contracts to suit your budget and timeframe. You can find Savvy Mining’s latest contract plans here.
  4. Start mining—your earnings are paid daily into your crypto wallet.

Profits will be automatically deposited to your account after 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal will be automatically returned. Investors can withdraw or reinvest freely.

Why Choose Savvy Mining?

  • Automatically get a $15 bonus after registration and start mining for free. Daily income is $0.6.
  • No entry requirements: No hardware or technical skills required.
  • Efficient customer service: 24/7 instant response to solve various problems for users.
  • Multi-currency support: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, BCH, BNB, and other mainstream assets can be quickly deposited and withdrawn.
  • Referral Rewards: The Referral program offers permanent rebates of 3% + 1.5%, with a maximum reward of $100,000.

About SAVVY MINING

SAVVY MINING is a leading global cloud mining platform. Powered by Bitmain technology, SAVVY MINING has served over 8 million users in over 170 countries and regions. We uphold the principles of security, transparency, and compliance, and utilize renewable energy for low-carbon mining.

Our mission is to enable more people to share in the digital economy and its benefits, and to provide convenient and sustainable mining solutions for users worldwide.

Conclusion: Dual Engines Driving the Future

For XRP investors, future returns come not only from price appreciation but also from stable daily returns through Savvy Mining cloud mining. With the potential for a bull market and passive cash flow, this “dual engine model” is becoming the choice of more and more investors.

Now is the perfect time to get started. Visit the website or download the official app to join millions of investors worldwide in ushering in a new era of safe, green, and sustainable crypto mining.

ETHZilla's stock code changed from "ATNF" to "ETHZ", with a total holding of 94,675 ETH

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

Key Takeaways: Trump’s company reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%. The move follows earlier cuts from a 75% holding and came without public disclosure. Trump earned $57.4 million from the project over a 12-month span ending in December 2024. Donald Trump ’s company has reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%, according to website disclosures reviewed by Forbes in a report published on June 19. The adjustment was made without a public announcement, suggesting a behind-the-scenes divestment during his presidency. Divestment From World Liberty Financial World Liberty Financial launched in September 2024 as a crypto venture backed by the Trump family. Early filings showed DT Marks DEFI LLC, a Trump-controlled entity, held a 75% stake. The holding dropped to 60% by January 2025, around the time of Trump’s second inauguration. A court-appointed monitor also received notice of an intended partial stake sale around that period. The venture has since recorded over $550 million in token sales, and recently announced a dollar-linked stablecoin. A $2 billion commitment from a UAE investment firm gave the stablecoin initial traction. By June 5, the company’s value had been informally compared to Circle, which went public the same day. According to the report, changes to World Liberty’s website after June 8 show DT Marks DEFI LLC now holds roughly 40% of the company. While no specifics were released, Forbes estimated the sale could have generated about $190 million, with approximately $135 million potentially accruing to Trump personally if the valuation aligns with Circle’s. Milestone achieved: the first USD1-exclusive IDO with @saharalabsAI on @Buidlpad was a big success—$59M USD1 contributed! https://t.co/ScJR3HFqrP — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) June 17, 2025 Trump Made $57.4 Million From WLFI President Donald Trump earned $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial over a roughly 12-month period ending in December 2024, according to a financial disclosure released on June 14. The figure represents the income from the sale of nontransferable $WLFI tokens and related products, including USD1, the company’s stablecoin. The Trump family collectively holds 22.5 billion tokens of the project. Trump’s earnings are routed through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is overseen by Donald Trump Jr. and allows the president to collect business income while in office. Despite mounting scrutiny from lawmakers, the Trump administration has continued to advance digital asset policies, including stablecoin legislation passed in the Senate earlier this month. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Could the sale of ownership affect Trump’s influence over the company? While a reduced stake lowers financial exposure, control could still remain strong depending on the operating agreement. Influence isn’t solely determined by equity percentage but also by governance structures within the LLC. How are foreign governments reacting to the project? Some governments, including Pakistan, have cited Trump’s backing as a credibility marker. The project’s association with a sitting president may influence international perception and adoption. What are lawmakers concerned about with World Liberty’s foreign ties? Critics argue that partnerships with foreign-backed entities, especially in sensitive sectors like finance, may present ethics or national security risks when linked to a sitting president’s business interests.
Reborn Coffee evaluates digital asset integration to optimize financial management

