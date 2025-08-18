Quid Miner launches new contract, users can earn XRP every day

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.
XRP’s renewed momentum, coupled with growing interest in cloud mining, is drawing investors toward compliant, income-generating platforms like Quid Miner.
XRP is back in focus as institutional inflows rise and optimism builds around multiple XRP ETF filings awaiting SEC approval this October. With Ripple’s case against the SEC finally settled and appeals withdrawn, regulatory clarity is opening the door for broader adoption. Meanwhile, XRP continues to prove its value in cross-border payments, already used by over 100 banks and financial institutions worldwide.
For investors, this momentum underscores a shift toward legitimacy and growth. But in today’s volatile market, many are seeking compliant, secure ways to earn passive crypto income beyond simply holding tokens.
That’s where Quid Miner comes in, a global, mobile cloud mining platform that transforms smartphones into reliable crypto income generators.
Cloud mining allows users to earn cryptocurrency by renting computing power from professional data centers instead of buying and maintaining expensive mining rigs. This model eliminates hardware costs, electricity bills, and technical complexity, delivering daily passive income directly to investors’ wallets.
Quid Miner has taken this concept further, making it mobile-first and globally accessible, providing investors with one of the best cloud mining platforms in 2025.
Each plan differs in hash power, duration, and returns. Visit the contracts page on the official website to explore all options after logging in.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Quid Miner has operated under strict international compliance since launching cloud mining services in 2018. Today, the company runs renewable-powered mining centers in the U.S., Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan, providing stable computing power to users across 180+ countries. With 24/7 multilingual support, Quid Miner ensures a seamless mining experience worldwide.
As XRP gains momentum and regulation brings clarity, investors are turning to secure income solutions. Quid Miner meets that demand with compliant, green, mobile-first mining, offering a simple path to steady daily returns.
To learn more about Quid Miner, visit the official website and download the app. Email: [email protected].
Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.