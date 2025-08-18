Jefferies raises price target for Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific to $22

PANews
2025/08/18 22:55
Core DAO
CORE$0.4818-3.44%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06256-0.80%

PANews reported on August 18th that Jefferies (investment bank) released a report stating that the proposed merger between Bitcoin mining companies Core Scientific (CORZ) and CoreWeave faces valuation misalignment, and if CoreWeave's stock price continues to decline, it may lead shareholders to reject the deal. The report raised CORZ's target price from $16 to $22 to reflect the acquisition's impact.

Furthermore, if CoreWeave's stock price does not recover before the vote, the transaction terms may need to be renegotiated, including increasing the exchange ratio or introducing price protection mechanisms. CORZ's current share price is approximately $14.40, which still offers significant upside potential compared to the target price.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0.0246+0.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-13.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

$RFC market value exceeds 100 million
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1183-7.14%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.008003-1.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002038+2.30%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008941+1.44%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 10:09
Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Ember’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades’ Bitcoin long position has increased to $318 million, with a current floating profit of $3.95 million. The trader
Bitcoin
BTC$115,935.54-1.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-13.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 16:22

Trending News

More

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction

A whale deposited $4 million USDC in Hyperliquid and shorted HYPE with 3x leverage.