TeraWulf plans to raise $400 million through convertible bonds, increasing Google's stake to 14%.

PANews
2025/08/19 00:02

PANews reported on August 18th that Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf plans to raise $400 million through the issuance of convertible bonds maturing in 2031 to support data center expansion and related transactions. Cloud computing provider Fluidstack is expanding its lease on the Lake Mariner campus to 160 megawatts, with Google providing $320 million in financing and increasing its stake in TeraWulf to 14%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$843,26-1,42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,119-7,24%
Memecoin
MEME$0,00213+7,46%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008937+1,53%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01431-9,20%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02747-7,94%
Raydium
RAY$3,407-7,69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0736-16,36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Circle Acquires Malachite to Launch Arc Blockchain Testnet

Circle Acquires Malachite to Launch Arc Blockchain Testnet

PANews reported on August 18th that Informal Systems, its high-performance BFT consensus engine, Malachite, has been acquired by Circle to support the launch of Arc, a new open-source layer-1 blockchain
Brazil National Fan
BFT$0,017169-9,42%
Solayer
LAYER$0,57-6,75%
ARC
ARC$0,003966-2,07%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000838-8,11%
Share
PANews2025/08/18 23:57

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Circle Acquires Malachite to Launch Arc Blockchain Testnet

Metaplanet Buys The Bitcoin Dip With $93 Million Purchase

Bitcoin's biggest promoter, financial empire BlackRock's crypto ambitions