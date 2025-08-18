Starknet has approved the v0.14.0 proposal, which will be launched on the mainnet on September 1st.

PANews
2025/08/18 23:40

PANews reported on August 18 that the Starknet community has approved the v0.14.0 version proposal, which will be launched on the mainnet on September 1, 2025, marking an important milestone in decentralization.

The upgrade includes a multi-sequencer architecture and Tendermint consensus mechanism, pre-confirmation functionality for a sub-second user experience, and a fee market based on EIP-1559. The new version will support multiple sequencers taking turns producing blocks and running the consensus mechanism, while also introducing "pre-confirmation" of transaction status, significantly improving transaction processing speed. Furthermore, the fee market will optimize resource pricing, with a minimum fee set at 3 gFRI. The upgrade is expected to require approximately 15 minutes of downtime.

