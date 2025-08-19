Amdax Unveils Euronext-Bound Bitcoin Treasury Targeting 1% Supply – Europe’s MicroStrategy?

CryptoNews
2025/08/19 01:44
B
B$0.57051+3.79%
Threshold
T$0.01646-2.60%
U
U$0.0209-12.91%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03067-1.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,248.55-1.11%

Amsterdam-based crypto service provider Amdax has announced the launch of AMBTS B.V., a new Bitcoin treasury company with ambitions to become one of the largest institutional holders of Bitcoin in Europe.

The firm is preparing to list AMBTS on Euronext Amsterdam, with the bold long-term goal of accumulating 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, a milestone that would firmly place it among the largest global corporate holders of Bitcoin.

Amdax Says Europe Needs Its Own Bitcoin Treasury Giant to Compete Globally

The move comes at a time of rising demand for Bitcoin amid persistent inflation, geopolitical instability, and increasing regulatory clarity in Europe. With institutional investors searching for assets that offer diversification and a hedge against macroeconomic risks, Bitcoin has emerged as a favored option due to its low correlation with traditional markets.

Amdax believes Europe must strengthen its own digital asset infrastructure if it wants to compete with the United States and Asia, where corporate adoption of Bitcoin has already reached large scale.

Amdax, founded in 2019, has built a reputation as one of the Netherlands’ most regulated and compliant crypto service providers. It became the first company to register with the Dutch Central Bank in 2020 and was among the earliest firms to receive approval under Europe’s new Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework.

The company also completed independent ISAE 3000 audits, showing its focus on governance and risk management. Chief executive Lucas Wensing said the timing is right for Europe to see its own version of a corporate Bitcoin giant.

“With now more than 10% of supply held by corporations, governments, and institutions, we believe the time has come to establish a Bitcoin treasury company in Europe. A listing on Euronext will provide institutional investors here with new, regulated instruments to gain exposure,” Wensing said.

AMBTS will operate as a stand-alone company, with independent governance but strong connections to Amdax’s infrastructure and expertise.

The new treasury is in the advanced stages of preparing for an initial public offering on Euronext Amsterdam and will first raise capital through a private financing round. Proceeds from that round are expected to be deployed directly into Bitcoin accumulation, marking the first step in its treasury strategy.

Over time, the company plans to leverage capital markets to expand its holdings in multiple phases, seeking to grow BTC per share for its investors while building toward the 1% supply target.

The benchmark for such ambitions remains MicroStrategy, the U.S.-based software firm that has become synonymous with corporate Bitcoin adoption.

According to BitcoinTreasuries.net, MicroStrategy currently holds 629,376 BTC, making it by far the largest public holder of the asset. In total, public companies now control around 977,000 BTC across 100 firms, a number that has grown by nearly 14% in the past month alone.

Source: BitcoinTreasuries.net

Other corporate holders include Marathon Holdings with over 50,000 BTC, Germany’s Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company with 30,000 BTC, and Japan’s Metaplanet with nearly 19,000 BTC. Tesla continues to retain close to 10,000 BTC.

Source: BitcoinTreasuries.net

Collectively, entities ranging from corporations to governments now hold about 3.67 million BTC globally. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the government will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Reserve.

Speaking with Fox News on Aug. 14, Bessent said the reserve will be funded only through seized assets, not market purchases. “We’re not going to be buying that, but we are going to use confiscated assets and continue to build that up,” he said, estimating the reserve’s current value at $15–20 billion.

The clarification dampened hopes among Bitcoin advocates who expected fresh U.S. government demand.

Bitcoin Slides Below $116K as $500M in Longs Wiped Out—But Bulls Eye Higher Targets

The crypto market stumbled at the start of the week, with Bitcoin falling more than 2% to $115,255 after touching a fresh all-time high above $124,000 last week.

At its lowest point, the flagship cryptocurrency briefly dipped to $114,706, as over $500 million in leveraged long positions were liquidated across the market.

Source: CryptoNews.com

According to data from CryptoNews, Bitcoin has dropped 2.5% in the past 24 hours and 3.6% over the past week, though it remains up 25% year-to-date, second only to gold’s 29% gain among major asset classes.

Analyst Charlie Bilello noted that this is the first time Bitcoin and gold have taken the top two spots in his annual asset rankings. Despite the recent volatility, Bitcoin has delivered an extraordinary 38.9 million percent total return since 2011, dwarfing gold’s 126% over the same period.

Still, signs of weakening momentum are emerging. Glassnode data shows the number of whale addresses holding over 10,000 BTC has fallen to its lowest level this year, while wallets holding 1,000–10,000 BTC are also declining, pointing to profit-taking at recent highs.

Source: Glassnode

Technical indicators suggest Bitcoin could consolidate between $112,000 and $120,000 through Q3, with some traders warning of a potential dip below $112,000.

Well-followed trader “Cyclop” suggested Bitcoin may repeat its early 2025 pattern, when a 32% pullback formed a rounded base before fueling the rally past $120,000.

His charts point to a possible retracement toward $90,000–95,000 before another move higher, echoing Strategy Chair Michael Saylor’s view that “volatility is a gift to the faithful.”

Despite short-term turbulence, long-term bulls argue Bitcoin’s scarcity and institutional adoption will continue driving higher highs, with some analysts eyeing a push toward $130,000 once new liquidity returns.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.693-10.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.64-5.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.16087-1.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Story Protocol Founder Abandons $2B Company With Measly $45 in Fees Revenue, Community Cries ‘Soft Rug Pull’

Story Protocol Founder Abandons $2B Company With Measly $45 in Fees Revenue, Community Cries ‘Soft Rug Pull’

The crypto community has erupted with accusations against Story Protocol co-founder Jason Zhao, alleging he orchestrated a ‘ soft rug pull ‘ after departing from his $2 billion on-chain intellectual property (IP) venture that generates merely $45 in daily revenue. In an August 16 X announcement, Zhao disclosed his decision to step down from his co-founder position while transitioning to a strategic advisory role within the protocol. After 3.5 years building Story from scratch, I’m stepping out of my full-time role. I’ll stay closely involved as a strategic advisor. While incubating Poseidon, I rekindled my original passion from my DeepMind days: applying AI to frontier industries like science and space.… pic.twitter.com/fd8J0c9uSO — Jason Zhao (@jasonjzhao) August 16, 2025 The announcement ignited a firestorm of criticism from crypto participants who suspect he is departing after securing substantial personal gains. Dev Exposes Truth Regarding Story Protocol Rug Pull Allegations A prominent crypto developer expressed outrage, stating that Story Protocol secured over $130M in funding from elite VCs, including a16z and others, yet delivered minimal practical utility. “The blockchain produced just $45 in fees during the past 24 hours despite assertions of tokenizing $61T in IP.” After so many readings yesterday, I really now understand why everyone has been bashing Zhao recently when he announced he was stepping down from his full time role while staying as a strategic advisor… Imagine a project like Story Protocol which raised over $130M in funding… https://t.co/2zkmnOhBCQ pic.twitter.com/oKFq1OL7dg — Kingjami 🎒 (@__cryptowizard) August 18, 2025 While founder-led exits are unfortunately common in cryptocurrency, such departures rarely occur following substantial capital commitments from prestigious venture capital firms like a16z. Although the impact on the team’s primary product and ongoing development is unclear, numerous commenters on Zhao’s announcement have characterized this as a founder-led exit, prompting widespread accusations of rug pull. Story Protocol’s whitepaper positioned the project as a blockchain initiative designed to transform intellectual property management through on-chain solutions. Rather than relying on outdated copyright frameworks, the platform seeks to empower creators to register, monitor, and monetize their works, including books, films, music, and AI-generated content, through a decentralized network. According to the token distribution structure, Zhao and three additional co-founders control 20% of the total one billion token supply, equivalent to approximately 200 million tokens. STORY PROTOCOL TOKENOMICS RELEASED $IP Distribution: 38.4% Ecosystem and Community 10% Initial Incentives (TGE reward) 10% Foundation 21.6% Early Backers 20% Core Contributors Initial Supply: 1 billion $IP Initial Unlocked Supply: 25% pic.twitter.com/0X4eNmwOqr — Anon Vee (@AnonVee_) February 7, 2025 At the current trading price of $5.69, should Zhao hold 5% of the tokens and liquidate his position, he could potentially realize profits of approximately $284.5 million. Source: CoinMarketCap Story Protocol has historically attracted approximately $134.3 million in equity financing across multiple rounds. These include a May 2023 seed round generating $29.3 million , a September 2023 Series A yielding $25 million, and a substantial August 2024 Series B led by Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z crypto division, contributing $80 million. This funding establishes the company’s valuation at roughly $2.25 billion. Hyperliquid Founder Slams Jason Zhao Over Story Protocol’s Meager Revenue Figures Additionally, on August 11, Story Protocol obtained an $82 million token-based investment from Heritage Distilling, a publicly traded entity, as part of a strategic plan to create an IP token treasury within a broader $360 million IP token reserve framework. Joseph Schiarizzi, founder of lending protocol Nerite, condemned the initiative, revealing that Story Protocol’s team sold $150,000 worth of tokens to increase the IP token’s price by 2%. I dont know why everyone is afraid to say this out loud: $150k sell to move the price of IP 2%. Yet they think they can create a $300M reserve for a treasury company?? It's an elaborate scheme to DUMP ON RETAIL These treasury company fronts will get a lot of people hurt. https://t.co/DvW7dWpg8m pic.twitter.com/7jJySTrTar — CupoJOSΞPH 🐌 (@CupOJoseph) August 14, 2025 “Yet they think they can create a $300M reserve for a treasury company,” Schiarizzi stated. He characterized the scheme as “an elaborate plan to DUMP ON RETAIL” The founder of Hyperliquid-based yield protocol Harmonix Finance criticized Story Protocol’s dismal revenue performance, which, according to DeFiLlama, reached an all-time high of $3,163 despite maintaining a $5.8 billion fully diluted valuation (FDV). Source: DefiLama The Harmonix founder said that Hyperliquid didn’t raise a single dime, and both the founder and core contributors have no fancy backgrounds. Yet, they built the number 1 on-chain perp protocol, generatin g an average of $3 million in daily revenue . Zhao’s Departure Explanation Zhao has remained silent since his resignation announcement. However, he indicated in his post that his departure relates to his involvement with Poseidon, an AI data infrastructure layer developed by the protocol, focusing on biopharma and space research applications. Reflecting on his tenure at Story Protocol, Zhao described it as “the most meaningful experience of his life.” He noted: “What began as a whiteboard sketch when I was 22 turned into more than I could have imagined,” addin g that Story IP has evolved into the foundational protocol for intellectual property, including fashion brand Balmain and K-pop group BTS in South Korea, processing millions of transactions. Zhao seized the opportunity to introduce the incoming leadership, who will assume control. What a run, JZ! Very excited to be your key investor and strong AI training data/IP infrastructure partner as you now breakout on your own venture. From a whiteboard session at San Francisco Wework in ‘22 to building Story into a purpose-built IP blockchain serving top IPs, AI… — S.Y. Lee Story/IP (@storysylee) August 16, 2025 According to his announcement, Story Protocol will enter a second phase under S.Y. Lee’s guidance alongside the new CPO, Andrea, who previously contributed to Amazon’s conversational AI initiatives.
B
B$0.56856+3.46%
Gravity
G$0.01163-4.43%
Sidekick
K$0.2114-0.98%
MemeCore
M$0.40687-7.48%
Threshold
T$0.01648-2.65%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/19 02:18

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Story Protocol Founder Abandons $2B Company With Measly $45 in Fees Revenue, Community Cries ‘Soft Rug Pull’

Injective launches Nvidia GPU derivative market

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?