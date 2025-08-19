Turn BTC Into Daily Income: ALL4 Mining Launches Bitcoin Cloud Mining Strategy for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts

CryptoNews
2025/08/19 00:24
With the passage of several cryptocurrency-friendly bills, Bitcoin (BTC) has once again established its status as “digital gold,” with its price hitting new highs and attracting the attention of many investors. However, as investors’ confidence in the traditional “hold and wait” strategy gradually fades, how to use BTC to create a stable cash flow has become a hot topic.

Bucking this trend, the well-known cloud mining platform ALL4 Mining announced the launch of new BTC cloud mining contracts, further optimizing its revenue structure and helping users convert Bitcoin into a notable source of daily passive income.

ALL4 Mining does not simply wait for the price to rise. Instead, it relies on an intelligent algorithm mechanism to open up a new path for wealth appreciation.

ALL4 Mining: Putting BTC to Work for You

ALL4 Mining’s BTC cloud mining contracts require no hardware investment, technical expertise, or maintenance costs. Users simply transfer BTC to a platform wallet address to remotely start cloud mining and receive daily platform rewards.

Key benefits include:

⦁ Receive a $15 instant bonus upon registration.

⦁ Profitability and daily payouts.

⦁ No additional service or management fees.

⦁ The platform accepts over 10 cryptocurrencies (e.g., DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, SOL, XRP) for settlement.

⦁ The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and earn up to $37,777 in referral bonuses.

⦁ McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support.

⦁ Mobile support. Track your mining status and profits at any time with the ALL4 Mining app.

How Can You Get Started with BTC Cloud Mining?

Just 4 easy steps:

Step 1: Register an Account

Create your free account and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which can help you earn $0.60 per day in trading with your initial deposit.

Step 2: Top up your account

Find your cryptocurrency deposit address on the deposit page and transfer funds (starting at $100 to participate).

Step 3: Choose a Plan

Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has something for you.

Step 4: Start Earning

Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits are automatically deposited into your account and can be withdrawn to your cryptocurrency wallet.

Profits will be automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase the contract. When your account reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw it to your crypto wallet or continue purchasing contracts to earn more profits.

As the cryptocurrency market enters a new era of clear regulation and institutional participation, ALL4 Mining, leveraging its technological strength and user trust, continues to optimize its cloud mining model, creating an efficient, environmentally friendly, and transparent path for global investors to increase their digital asset value.

For more information, please visit the platform’s official website or download the mobile app.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Story Protocol Founder Abandons $2B Company With Measly $45 in Fees Revenue, Community Cries ‘Soft Rug Pull’

The crypto community has erupted with accusations against Story Protocol co-founder Jason Zhao, alleging he orchestrated a ‘ soft rug pull ‘ after departing from his $2 billion on-chain intellectual property (IP) venture that generates merely $45 in daily revenue. In an August 16 X announcement, Zhao disclosed his decision to step down from his co-founder position while transitioning to a strategic advisory role within the protocol. After 3.5 years building Story from scratch, I’m stepping out of my full-time role. I’ll stay closely involved as a strategic advisor. While incubating Poseidon, I rekindled my original passion from my DeepMind days: applying AI to frontier industries like science and space.… pic.twitter.com/fd8J0c9uSO — Jason Zhao (@jasonjzhao) August 16, 2025 The announcement ignited a firestorm of criticism from crypto participants who suspect he is departing after securing substantial personal gains. Dev Exposes Truth Regarding Story Protocol Rug Pull Allegations A prominent crypto developer expressed outrage, stating that Story Protocol secured over $130M in funding from elite VCs, including a16z and others, yet delivered minimal practical utility. “The blockchain produced just $45 in fees during the past 24 hours despite assertions of tokenizing $61T in IP.” After so many readings yesterday, I really now understand why everyone has been bashing Zhao recently when he announced he was stepping down from his full time role while staying as a strategic advisor… Imagine a project like Story Protocol which raised over $130M in funding… https://t.co/2zkmnOhBCQ pic.twitter.com/oKFq1OL7dg — Kingjami 🎒 (@__cryptowizard) August 18, 2025 While founder-led exits are unfortunately common in cryptocurrency, such departures rarely occur following substantial capital commitments from prestigious venture capital firms like a16z. Although the impact on the team’s primary product and ongoing development is unclear, numerous commenters on Zhao’s announcement have characterized this as a founder-led exit, prompting widespread accusations of rug pull. Story Protocol’s whitepaper positioned the project as a blockchain initiative designed to transform intellectual property management through on-chain solutions. Rather than relying on outdated copyright frameworks, the platform seeks to empower creators to register, monitor, and monetize their works, including books, films, music, and AI-generated content, through a decentralized network. According to the token distribution structure, Zhao and three additional co-founders control 20% of the total one billion token supply, equivalent to approximately 200 million tokens. STORY PROTOCOL TOKENOMICS RELEASED $IP Distribution: 38.4% Ecosystem and Community 10% Initial Incentives (TGE reward) 10% Foundation 21.6% Early Backers 20% Core Contributors Initial Supply: 1 billion $IP Initial Unlocked Supply: 25% pic.twitter.com/0X4eNmwOqr — Anon Vee (@AnonVee_) February 7, 2025 At the current trading price of $5.69, should Zhao hold 5% of the tokens and liquidate his position, he could potentially realize profits of approximately $284.5 million. Source: CoinMarketCap Story Protocol has historically attracted approximately $134.3 million in equity financing across multiple rounds. These include a May 2023 seed round generating $29.3 million , a September 2023 Series A yielding $25 million, and a substantial August 2024 Series B led by Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z crypto division, contributing $80 million. This funding establishes the company’s valuation at roughly $2.25 billion. Hyperliquid Founder Slams Jason Zhao Over Story Protocol’s Meager Revenue Figures Additionally, on August 11, Story Protocol obtained an $82 million token-based investment from Heritage Distilling, a publicly traded entity, as part of a strategic plan to create an IP token treasury within a broader $360 million IP token reserve framework. Joseph Schiarizzi, founder of lending protocol Nerite, condemned the initiative, revealing that Story Protocol’s team sold $150,000 worth of tokens to increase the IP token’s price by 2%. I dont know why everyone is afraid to say this out loud: $150k sell to move the price of IP 2%. Yet they think they can create a $300M reserve for a treasury company?? It's an elaborate scheme to DUMP ON RETAIL These treasury company fronts will get a lot of people hurt. https://t.co/DvW7dWpg8m pic.twitter.com/7jJySTrTar — CupoJOSΞPH 🐌 (@CupOJoseph) August 14, 2025 “Yet they think they can create a $300M reserve for a treasury company,” Schiarizzi stated. He characterized the scheme as “an elaborate plan to DUMP ON RETAIL” The founder of Hyperliquid-based yield protocol Harmonix Finance criticized Story Protocol’s dismal revenue performance, which, according to DeFiLlama, reached an all-time high of $3,163 despite maintaining a $5.8 billion fully diluted valuation (FDV). Source: DefiLama The Harmonix founder said that Hyperliquid didn’t raise a single dime, and both the founder and core contributors have no fancy backgrounds. Yet, they built the number 1 on-chain perp protocol, generatin g an average of $3 million in daily revenue . Zhao’s Departure Explanation Zhao has remained silent since his resignation announcement. However, he indicated in his post that his departure relates to his involvement with Poseidon, an AI data infrastructure layer developed by the protocol, focusing on biopharma and space research applications. Reflecting on his tenure at Story Protocol, Zhao described it as “the most meaningful experience of his life.” He noted: “What began as a whiteboard sketch when I was 22 turned into more than I could have imagined,” addin g that Story IP has evolved into the foundational protocol for intellectual property, including fashion brand Balmain and K-pop group BTS in South Korea, processing millions of transactions. Zhao seized the opportunity to introduce the incoming leadership, who will assume control. What a run, JZ! Very excited to be your key investor and strong AI training data/IP infrastructure partner as you now breakout on your own venture. From a whiteboard session at San Francisco Wework in ‘22 to building Story into a purpose-built IP blockchain serving top IPs, AI… — S.Y. Lee Story/IP (@storysylee) August 16, 2025 According to his announcement, Story Protocol will enter a second phase under S.Y. Lee’s guidance alongside the new CPO, Andrea, who previously contributed to Amazon’s conversational AI initiatives.
