Pi Network forecast: Can PI return to $1 by 2025? Analysts back this rival could steal the spotlight

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs see inflows as Remittix gains traction ahead of its Beta wallet launch.

Summary Pi Coin sinks near record lows despite ETF inflows boosting sentiment.

Analysts warn Pi may slide to $0.30–$0.32 without breaking $0.42 soon.

Remittix surges in interest ahead of Q3 Beta wallet launch, 100x hopes rise.

Following several days of outflows, ETFs are back in the positive zone, a welcome development for many in the crypto community. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have seen consecutive days of inflows, suggesting the market is bouncing back after last week’s downturn. Pi coin, the token of Pi Network, is one cryptocurrency that market watchers hope to benefit from the renewed institutional interest surrounding risk-on assets.

However, things have taken a tumble, as more analysts now believe the $1 mark before the year is out is out of reach. While analysts debate just how low Pi network price might go, Remittix, another crypto project, is quietly drawing attention from retail investors.

On-chain data shows a sharp increase in transaction volume, with major investors moving in ahead of the upcoming Remittix Beta wallet launch later this quarter. Here’s a closer look at what’s driving this shift.

Pi Coin: A battle against bearish sentiment

Pi Coin has been under sustained selling pressure since late May, with recent market weakness pushing it to fresh all-time lows. At the time of writing, Pi Network price hovers between $0.363 – $0.364 zone, up slightly in the past 24 hours (about 5.73%) but still down 9.04% over the past week.

That’s a steep fall from its February peak of $2.99, representing an 88% drawdown. The token is trading just 5.5% above its all-time low of $0.3351 on Wednesday. From a technical perspective, the Pi Coin chart is struggling:

Pi Coin is trading below its 20-day EMA ($0.4017), 50-day EMA ($0.4704), and 200-day EMA ($0.6025).

MACD is firmly bearish (i.e., 0.0356 below the signal line).

Key support sits at $0.31–$0.33, with resistance at $0.40–$0.42.

The condition of the Pi network price is dire; a failure to push past the $0.42 resistance level before Monday could spell more trouble. Analysts speculate another 6–8% drop, potentially slipping to the $0.30 to $0.32 price range by mid-August if buyer retaliation isn’t sufficient.

Remittix: A 100x rival making headlines

Remittix is a payment protocol designed to give users and businesses full ownership over their cross-border payments. Its hybrid architecture combines on-chain settlement with fiat integration, seamless transaction processing, and scalable infrastructure for global crypto-to-fiat conversions.

RTX’s infrastructure is already live and ready to expand with the beta wallet launch later in Q3. The roadmap is execution-driven, and that’s why experts believe RTX could see at least a 100x rally this cycle.

Three major reasons why retail is moving towards Remittix, and experts are backing the project:

Both crypto natives and newbies can easily use the Remittix platform, meaning adoption potential far beyond DeFi users.

The payment infrastructure of the PayFi solution will support 40+ cryptos and 30+ fiat currencies at launch, translating to a massive addressable market for global transfers.

Remittix is Ideal for freelancers and businesses, giving the project a practical use case that translates into real transaction volume; one that could close on a $190 market.

