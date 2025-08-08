Why are investors turning to Quid Miner? Here’s what’s driving ETH, XRP holders to join

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/08 17:38
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003608+2.00%
XRP
XRP$2.8773-5.95%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07481-3.55%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02716-2.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,114.85-4.82%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000287-5.06%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Ethereum nears $4k and XRP gains institutional ground, UK-based Quid Miner is opening mobile cloud mining to the masses.

Table of Contents

  • Quid Miner’s mobile cloud mining: Designed for effortless income
  • Mobile cloud mining: Streamlined and scalable
  • How to start mining with Quid Miner in 3 simple steps
  • What makes Quid Miner stand out
  • Building the future of crypto earnings
Summary
  • Quid Miner lets users mine BTC, ETH, and XRP from their smartphones, with AI-optimized efficiency and renewable energy-powered data centers.
  • The platform offers flexible mining contracts, starting with a free $15 plan that earns $0.60 daily.
  • Operating under UK regulations, Quid Miner provides transparent earnings tracking and global access across 180+ countries.

As Ethereum (ETH) approaches the $4,000 threshold, investors are increasingly viewing it as a critical smart contract infrastructure driving the next wave of decentralized finance (DeFi) and web3 applications. Its growing adoption is not only pushing price momentum but also increasing demand for diversified earning methods.

Meanwhile, XRP continues to gain institutional traction with Ripple’s expansion into cross-border settlement networks. Known for its lightning-fast transaction speeds and minimal fees, XRP is solidifying its role as a go-to asset for global payment infrastructure.

In light of these developments, the spotlight turns to income-generating solutions like Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform founded in 2010, offering seamless access to crypto income via mobile cloud mining.

With regulation-aligned operations across 180+ countries, Quid Miner enables users to earn Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum, and XRP passively; no trading or technical setup required.

Quid Miner’s mobile cloud mining: Designed for effortless income

Quid Miner’s mobile-first platform allows users to begin mining top cryptocurrencies within minutes. Compatible with iOS and Android, the app uses intelligent AI algorithms and green data center infrastructure to optimize energy efficiency and return potential.

Users can simply sign up, choose a mining plan, and track earnings in real time, no mining equipment or deep technical knowledge required.

Mobile cloud mining: Streamlined and scalable

Quid Miner strips away the barriers of traditional mining. With just a smartphone and an internet connection, users in over 180 countries can tap into mining without needing any physical hardware or deep technical knowledge. 

The app, available on both iOS and Android, features an AI-driven engine that optimizes mining efficiency across multiple pools. Users can monitor their income, manage active plans, and reinvest with ease, all from a sleek, user-friendly interface.

How to start mining with Quid Miner in 3 simple steps

1.Choose Quid Miner – Get started with a $15 free plan and earn $0.60 in daily passive income.

2.Create an account – Sign up with an email and access the dashboard instantly.

3.Pick a contract – Select from flexible mining plans tailored to different budgets and goals.

  • Bitcoin Intro Plan: $100 | 2 Days | Earn $4/day | Total Return: $108
  • XRP Growth Plan: $600 | 6 Days | Earn $7.20/day | Total Return: $643.2
  • Strategic Miner: $3,000 | 20 Days | Earn $39/day | Total Return: $3,780
  • Elite Package: $50,000 | 45 Days | Earn $910/day | Total Return: $90,950

Different contracts have different hashrates, investment amounts, cycles, and returns. To learn more about contracts, visit the contracts page on the official website.

What makes Quid Miner stand out

  • Regulatory transparency – Operates under UK jurisdiction and adheres to international compliance norms, building institutional trust.
  • Real-time earnings visibility – Transparent dashboards let users monitor daily returns instantly.
  • Seamless multi-coin conversion – Withdraw or reinvest across BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and more.
  • Mobile-first access, worldwide – Monitor, manage, and mine crypto anytime, anywhere, directly from a phone.
  • Eco-conscious operations – All mining is powered by renewable energy, aligning with ESG-focused investment strategies increasingly favored by global investors.

Building the future of crypto earnings

Quid Miner reflects a changing crypto landscape, one where accessibility, automation, and sustainability take center stage. With a proven track record since 2010 and an intuitive mobile interface, the platform is empowering users to earn from digital assets without complexity. It’s not just about holding crypto, it’s about putting it to work.

To learn more about QuidMiner, visit the official website and download the app. Email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$177.66-3.44%
Capverse
CAP$0.0642-1.38%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.26889-4.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1137-4.77%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002084-2.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008851-0.85%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Partager
Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss Remember that bold forecast from 2018? Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff famously suggested that Bitcoin was “more likely” to tumble to $100 than surge past $10,000. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is trading at a staggering $113,260, having recently hit an all-time high of $124,128. This dramatic rise has prompted Rogoff to reflect on his much-discussed Bitcoin prediction, offering valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of digital assets. Why Did the Bitcoin Prediction Go Wrong? Rogoff’s original thesis was straightforward: he believed Bitcoin’s primary use case was illicit activity. Consequently, he anticipated a global regulatory crackdown that would suppress its value. However, the reality unfolded quite differently. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Rogoff cited several key factors that led to his inaccurate forecast: Lack of Effective Regulation: Contrary to expectations, comprehensive global regulation did not materialize swiftly. This allowed Bitcoin to grow without the anticipated governmental constraints. Unexpected Adoption: Beyond illicit uses, Bitcoin saw significant and unexpected adoption. This included institutional investment, corporate treasuries, and growing mainstream acceptance, expanding its utility far beyond what was initially perceived. Regulatory Inaction: While discussions about regulation continued, concrete, coordinated global action that would cripple Bitcoin’s value largely remained absent, or was too slow to impact its momentum. These elements combined to create an environment where Bitcoin could flourish, directly contradicting the economist’s earlier Bitcoin prediction. The Unstoppable Rise of Bitcoin The journey from $10,000 to over $113,000 has been nothing short of remarkable. Bitcoin’s resilience and growth highlight a fundamental shift in how the world views digital currencies. What was once seen purely as a speculative or niche asset has evolved into a significant player in the global financial landscape. Its decentralized nature, coupled with increasing liquidity and infrastructure development, has fueled this impressive ascent. Many factors contributed to this growth, including: Growing institutional interest and investment. Increased retail adoption and accessibility through various platforms. The narrative of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and traditional financial instability. This sustained upward trajectory continues to challenge conventional economic models and forecasts. Lessons from a Misguided Bitcoin Prediction Rogoff’s reflection offers crucial lessons for anyone attempting to forecast the future of emerging technologies. Predicting the trajectory of innovative assets like Bitcoin is inherently challenging due to their nascent stage and rapid evolution. Traditional economic models, while robust for established markets, may not fully capture the dynamics of disruptive innovations. What can we learn from this? Adaptability is Key: Economic models and forecasts need to be dynamic and adaptable to new information and changing market conditions. Understand New Paradigms: Cryptocurrencies introduce new economic paradigms that require fresh perspectives, not just applying old frameworks. Embrace Uncertainty: The future of digital assets remains uncertain, making rigid predictions risky. A flexible approach is often more prudent. The missed Bitcoin prediction serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly the financial world can change. Navigating the Future of Bitcoin While Bitcoin’s journey has defied many early skeptics, its future still holds potential volatility and ongoing regulatory developments. Governments and financial institutions worldwide are still grappling with how to integrate or regulate digital assets effectively. However, the foundational adoption and technological advancements suggest that Bitcoin is here to stay, evolving into a more mature asset class. For investors and enthusiasts, staying informed about regulatory shifts, technological upgrades, and broader market sentiment is crucial. The market continues to mature, offering both opportunities and risks. It is always wise to approach these markets with a clear understanding of your risk tolerance. In conclusion, Kenneth Rogoff’s candid reflection on his 2018 Bitcoin prediction underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. His insights highlight how factors like regulatory evolution and unexpected adoption can dramatically alter the course of emerging technologies. Bitcoin’s remarkable journey from a niche asset to a global financial phenomenon continues to challenge conventional wisdom, proving that innovation often moves faster than forecasts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Kenneth Rogoff? Kenneth Rogoff is a prominent American economist and professor of economics at Harvard University. He is known for his work on international economics and public finance. 2. What was Rogoff’s original Bitcoin prediction? In 2018, Rogoff predicted that Bitcoin was “more likely” to fall to $100 than rise to $10,000, primarily due to his belief that its main use was for illicit activities and that a global regulatory crackdown was imminent. 3. Why did his Bitcoin prediction prove inaccurate? Rogoff attributes his misjudgment to the lack of effective global regulation, the unexpected and widespread adoption of Bitcoin, and the general inaction from regulatory bodies that he had anticipated. 4. What is Bitcoin’s current price? As of 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $113,260, having recently reached an all-time high of $124,128. 5. What can we learn from this missed forecast? This situation teaches us that emerging technologies like Bitcoin are highly unpredictable. Economic models need to be adaptable, and forecasters must consider new paradigms and unexpected adoption patterns rather than relying solely on traditional frameworks. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your friends and on your social media channels! Help us spread awareness about the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the fascinating stories within it. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00216702-5.50%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01919-2.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10026-1.32%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion

PA Daily | Binance's second batch of voting coins will be listed on ONDO, BIGTIME, and VIRTUAL; Babylon Bitcoin staking function is now online