MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Forbes: Cryptocurrency tax treatment remains unchanged after new US bill
PANews reported on July 24 that, according to Forbes, despite the recent passage of the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act in the Senate, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (
ACT
$0.03931
-2.60%
U
$0.01105
+1.56%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 17:21
Bridges are a road to nowhere for blockchain communications | Opinion
The web3 industry needs to wake up to the fact that, so long as it relies on code to secure transactions, there will always be some level of risk.
FACT
$2.74
+2.62%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 17:18
Crypto Industry Calls on President Trump to Stop JPMorgan Chase from Imposing “Punishment Taxes” on Data Access
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, ten major fintech and cryptocurrency industry associations wrote to US President Trump, urging him to stop JPMorgan Chase from charging high
MAJOR
$0.15666
-1.48%
STOP
$0.22887
-0.82%
TRUMP
$8.869
-2.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 17:07
Should I choose IPO or RWA for financing? This is a question worth considering
Author: Xiao Sa Lawyer Team In recent years, with the development of blockchain technology and the continuous improvement of the regulatory framework, the tokenization of RWA (Real World Assets) has
REAL
$0.0462
-0.17%
RWA
$0.003501
+0.14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 17:00
Lido’s share of the ETH staking market has dropped to 25%, a three-year low
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Tom Wan citing Dune data, Lido's share of the Ethereum staking market has dropped to 25%, the lowest point since March 2022.
TOM
$0.00028
+0.71%
ETH
$3,630.21
-3.96%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 16:55
Japanese AI company Quantum will invest up to 3,000 bitcoins in 12 months, exceeding 50 billion yen
PANews reported on July 24 that Quantum Solutions, a Japanese listed company, announced that it will invest up to 3,000 bitcoins (approximately 53.85 billion yen) in the next 12 months,
INVEST
$0.0005871
+230.38%
AI
$0.1227
-2.30%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 16:52
Ghana’s Central Bank plans to launch crypto regulatory framework to promote digital assets
PANews reported on July 24 that the Central Bank of Ghana plans to introduce a licensing system for crypto platforms to regulate digital assets and capture related revenues. Central Bank
BANK
$0.05656
+2.16%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001254
-1.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 16:42
Altcoin breakout? ETH outpaces BTC in volume, demand, and ETF flows
Altseason calls are gaining ground, and the numbers are starting to back them. New market data shows Ethereum is taking the market lead, flipping Bitcoin across several key metrics and pulling altcoins with it. According to a July 23 CryptoQuant…
BTC
$115,513.07
-2.16%
ETH
$3,630.21
-3.96%
ALTCOIN
$0.001516
-9.33%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 16:42
Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) raises over £100 million to promote AI and Bitcoin deployment
PANews reported on July 24 that the listed company Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) announced that it had completed the fundraising of over 100 million pounds of convertible bonds and started
TAO
$352.93
-3.66%
AI
$0.1227
-2.30%
ALPHA
$0.01464
+3.24%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 16:39
Sky Rune continues to use staking rewards to repurchase SKY
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ember’s monitoring, Rune, the co-founder of Sky (formerly MakerDAO), is using SKY staking rewards for repurchase operations. Half an hour ago, he
RUNE
$1.319
-3.08%
Share
PANews
2025/07/24 16:33
Trending News
More
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.
Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder