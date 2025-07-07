2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
UAE Golden Visa is ‘being developed independently‘ — TON Foundation

UAE Golden Visa is ‘being developed independently‘ — TON Foundation

The TON Foundation is distancing itself from early Golden Visa claims, saying the move is an independent initiative with no official backing from the United Arab Emirates government.
TONCOIN
TON$3.521+0.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1311-4.16%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 00:10
CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in $9b deal

CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in $9b deal

CoreWeave, a Nasdaq-listed artificial intelligence and cloud solutions provider, has announced its acquisition of Core Scientific, a top cryptocurrency mining data center, in a deal worth approximately $9 billion. The CoreWeave team revealed in a press release on July 7,…
Core DAO
CORE$0.4821-7.14%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08297-6.06%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/08 00:04
Robinhood stock token faces scrutiny in EU

Robinhood stock token faces scrutiny in EU

PANews reported on July 7 that according to CNBC, the Central Bank of Lithuania, as Robinhood’s main regulator in the European Union, has sought clarification from Robinhood on the structure
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05637+2.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01566-9.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 23:58
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 176 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on July 7 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $176 million, of which $101 million
Share
PANews2025/07/07 23:30
The US SEC requires Solana ETF applicants to resubmit documents by the end of July, and the approval process may be accelerated

The US SEC requires Solana ETF applicants to resubmit documents by the end of July, and the approval process may be accelerated

PANews reported on July 7 that according to CoinDesk , the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) has asked institutions that intend to issue spot Solana ETFs to
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199+0.04%
U
U$0.01102+1.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 23:29
Stablecoin adoption on Arbitrum mainnet is at an all-time high

Stablecoin adoption on Arbitrum mainnet is at an all-time high

Arbitrum reached an all-time high in stablecoin supply, amid rising inflows.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/07 23:21
TON Foundation clarifies no official cooperation with UAE Golden Visa project

TON Foundation clarifies no official cooperation with UAE Golden Visa project

PANews reported on July 7 that the official website of the TON Foundation issued a statement to clarify that the news on the Internet about its cooperation with the UAE
TONCOIN
TON$3.521+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 23:16
Threshold’s Bitcoin-pegged coin tBTC is launched on Sui Network

Threshold’s Bitcoin-pegged coin tBTC is launched on Sui Network

PANews reported on July 7 that according to CoinDesk, Threshold Network's Bitcoin-pegged coin tBTC has been launched on the Sui blockchain, allowing users to mint tBTC directly on Sui, which
SUI
SUI$3.5261-6.31%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 23:04
Turkey Blocks 46 Crypto Platforms In Big Crackdown: Faces Severe backlash

Turkey Blocks 46 Crypto Platforms In Big Crackdown: Faces Severe backlash

In a severe regulatory crackdown, Turkey has blocked access to 46 cryptocurrency platforms. Thousands of Turkish crypto users found themselves suddenly unable to access crypto trading platforms. The Turkish financial authorities made it clear – they are targeting both centralized and decentralized exchanges. This crackdown comes alongside the introduction of new rules for crypto exchanges.. The post Turkey Blocks 46 Crypto Platforms In Big Crackdown: Faces Severe backlash appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0363-5.68%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/07/07 22:19
UpTop Launches Capital Market Strategy to Build the First Equity Token Liquidity Platform

UpTop Launches Capital Market Strategy to Build the First Equity Token Liquidity Platform

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the official announcement of UpTop, UpTop has entered the stage of capital market development and will promote the construction of a decentralized
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+33.80%
UpTop
UPTOP$0.01517+2.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01566-9.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 22:11

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September