Backpack: will compensate users who suffer unexpected losses during maintenance
PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, Backpack said on the X platform: "Today, all users holding positions will receive double points rewards. For users who suffer
PANews
2025/07/03 23:43
U.S. Senator Lummis announces digital asset tax legislation, proposing tax exemptions for small transactions and other measures
PANews reported on July 3 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis announced her comprehensive digital asset tax legislation, striving to submit it to the president and welcome public comments on the
U
$0.01104
+1.47%
PANews
2025/07/03 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 359 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 3 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $359 million, of which $276 million
PANews
2025/07/03 23:30
In the first half of the year, stablecoins accounted for 74.6% of the total institutional OTC transactions, of which USDC trading volume increased 29 times year-on-year
PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Finery Markets' latest report shows that stablecoins accounted for 74.6% of institutional OTC trading volume in the first half of
USDC
$1.0002
--%
PANews
2025/07/03 23:07
The “Insider Whale” triggered liquidation again 50 minutes ago and lost $330,000, with a cumulative loss of $15.645 million in the past month
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "insider whale" was forced to close its positions of 1,111.70 ETH and 37.96 BTC again 50
BTC
$115,158.18
-2.46%
ETH
$3,612.71
-4.16%
PANews
2025/07/03 22:34
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,226 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 16,509 ETH
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,226 BTC (about $245.34 million) today, of which Fidelity had an
BTC
$115,158.18
-2.46%
ETH
$3,612.71
-4.16%
NET
$0.00010765
+1.56%
PANews
2025/07/03 22:20
Four departments organize the recommendation of typical cases of Metaverse in 2025
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cailianshe, the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the General Office of the Ministry of Education, the General
PANews
2025/07/03 22:04
Bank of England Governor Warns: Stablecoins Threaten Public Trust in Money
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Bloomberg, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned that the rise of stablecoins could undermine public trust in currency as experts warned
BANK
$0.05633
+1.88%
TRUST
$0.0005211
-6.66%
PANews
2025/07/03 22:01
ZachXBT: WhiteRock founder arrested for alleged involvement in Zkasino exit scam
PANews reported on July 3 that according to a message shared by crypto detective ZachXBT, WhiteRock founder Ildar Ilham (also known as @XBT_Prometheus) was arrested by UAE law enforcement for
SCAM
$0.000136
--%
PANews
2025/07/03 21:45
DeFi Development Corp once again accumulates $2.72 million worth of SOL tokens
PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, DeFi Development Corp, a US-listed company, announced that it had increased its holdings by another 17,760 SOLs, equivalent to approximately
SOL
$168.39
-4.16%
SOLS
$0.00441
-4.13%
DEFI
$0.001993
-3.34%
PANews
2025/07/03 21:38
