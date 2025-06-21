MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The eyes have it: Reddit considers World ID iris scan, so users can prove they’re human
As pressure mounts from advancing AI, age verification laws, and bot-related abuse, Reddit is exploring a partnership with Sam Altman’s World ID to verify users while preserving anonymity. The biometric system, which scans irises without storing personal data, could help…
IRIS
$0.0006807
-5.16%
AI
$0.1209
-5.17%
ID
$0.1583
-6.16%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 02:30
Crypto VC funding: Crypto infra, AI stack up $159m in a shaky market
Crypto fundraising remained resilient from June 15 to June 21, with 18 projects securing a combined $159.5 million despite broader market volatility.
AI
$0.1209
-5.17%
INFRA
$0.1097
+0.09%
VC
$0.00472
+1.28%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/22 01:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 23:30
NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum
The NFT market has experienced a sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 18.43% to $116.9 million. According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks a reversal from the previous week’s strong performance. Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to $103,000. At…
BTC
$114,753.84
-2.88%
NFT
$0.0000004734
-1.88%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/21 23:11
A whale bought 7.23 million Fartcoins in the past 24 hours, worth $6.75 million
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address tLoQPv purchased 7.23 million Fartcoins at an average price of US$0.93 in the past 24 hours, with
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 22:19
FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, the Director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Pulte criticized the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell, saying that
U
$0.01103
+1.28%
HARD
$0.007424
-7.52%
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 22:02
Security company Hacken's token $HAI plummeted due to a major security vulnerability, suspected of being manipulated by the contract
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Cointelegraph, the token $HAI of Web3 security company Hacken plummeted by 97.1%, and the current trading price is only $0.009023, a 24-hour
HAI
$0.008989
+1.73%
MAJOR
$0.15625
-2.17%
TOKEN
$0.01551
-10.34%
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 21:51
CNBC: Stablecoins may become an important source of funds for the US government and a new tool to make up for the deficit
PANews reported on June 21 that according to CNBC, stablecoins may become a new tool for U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant to make up for the country's deficit. Bessant previously praised
U
$0.01103
+1.28%
Share
PANews
2025/06/21 21:47
Useless Coin price surges as smart money investors buy
Useless Coin has emerged as a surprising outlier in a bearish crypto landscape, surging over 1,700% in June even as broader Solana meme coins and blue-chip tokens like Bitcoin retreat.
USELESS
$0.267178
-5.92%
LIKE
$0.009727
-4.56%
MEME
$0.001994
+7.43%
BLUE
$0.07501
-6.79%
SMART
$0.004214
-0.44%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/21 21:35
Cardano struggles as Neo Pepe emerges as a leading crypto presale phenomenon
Cardano struggles in 2025 despite strong fundamentals, but analysts see a path to $1.50–$1.80 with key catalysts. #partnercontent
NEO
$5.852
-7.09%
PEPE
$0.00001056
-5.63%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/21 21:33
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September