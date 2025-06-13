2025-08-01 Friday

UN Security Council to hold open meeting on Israel-Iran situation at 3 a.m.

According to PANews on June 13, the UN Security Council will hold an open meeting on the situation in Israel and Iran at 15:00 local time on the 13th (3:00
PANews2025/06/13 22:33
Gold Climbs, Oil Surges, Stocks and Bitcoin Slide Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

On Thursday, Israel carried out overnight airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear installations, dramatically heightening geopolitical friction across the Middle East. In response, major U.S. equity indices plunged on Friday. At the same time, gold has climbed 1.61% per ounce, while crude oil barrel prices vaulted over 5%. Dow Dives, Bitcoin Drops, Oil Erupts: Fallout From Israeli […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/13 22:32
Invesco and Galaxy register Solana ETF trust in Delaware

Invesco and Galaxy Digital have registered a trust in Delaware for a proposed Solana exchange-traded fund, marking one of the introductory steps toward launching a spot Solana exchange-traded fund in the United States. The registration, listed as “Invesco Galaxy Solana…
Crypto.news2025/06/13 22:32
Polkadot’s $50M Bitcoin Reserve Gamble: Community Clashes Over 500K DOT DCA Plan—Hedge or Risk?

A new proposal to convert 500,000 DOT, worth roughly $50 million, into Bitcoin has sparked debate within the Polkadot community. The plan, introduced by a community member known as hippiestank, seeks to diversify the Polkadot treasury and improve its long-term financial stability through the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Community Split Over Plan to Turn 500K DOT Into Bitcoin for Strategic Hedge Introduced in early June, the plan suggests using a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach to gradually accumulate Threshold Bitcoin (tBTC) over the course of one year. According to the proposal, BTC could act as a hedge during market downturns while deepening on-chain liquidity and boosting incentives for Polkadot’s DeFi ecosystem. However, not everyone is convinced. POLKADOT COMMUNITY EYES BITCOIN RESERVE USING 501,000 DOT – The Polkadot community floated a proposal to create a Bitcoin reserve using 501,000 $DOT . Key Details: – The proposal plans to convert 500,000 DOT into tBTC, a Bitcoin-backed token on Ethereum, using Hydration’s… pic.twitter.com/YXSQVhc9fE — BSCN (@BSCNews) June 13, 2025 The plan would use Hydration’s automated system to carry out the conversions. It involves topping up a proxy account that feeds into a rolling DCA schedule. A small amount, 0.005 tBTC, would also be added to the Hydration Omnipool, enabling liquidity provisioning through Threshold Network’s decentralized bridge. The projected rate sets 1 DOT at roughly 0.000041 tBTC. The idea has divided the Polkadot community. Supporters view Bitcoin as a hedge against market uncertainty and a way to preserve value. “This proposal is about risk management and operational continuity, not market timing or speculation,” the proposer wrote in the forum discussion. They argued that waiting for ideal market conditions would make diversification impossible and leave the treasury exposed. Critics, however, question the plan’s timing. DOT is currently trading near yearly lows, while Bitcoin is holding steady above $100,000. One community member commented, “I just don’t see how we can do this and for it to really provide any value, short or long term… it’s likely to do more harm than good with the additional downward pressure that we’re already contending with.” Despite the concerns, the proposal argues the move isn’t about timing the market but protecting the network’s future. “I believe the ‘DOT ATL, BTC ATH’ argument misframes the situation. This proposal is about risk management and operational continuity, not market timing or speculation.” the proposer wrote . Others expressed concerns about transparency and community outreach. One participant suggested the proposal should be shared with a broader audience on X (formerly Twitter) before advancing. The concern reflects a deeper tension within the ecosystem about how much authority should be granted to a smaller group of forum contributors versus wider community engagement. Discussions are still ongoing, but the author of the proposal says the vote could go on-chain as early as next week, depending on feedback. If passed, Polkadot would become one of the few blockchain ecosystems experimenting with a Bitcoin-backed treasury, an idea that could set precedent across the space. Whether the proposal is a safeguard or a risk remains a matter of heated debate. For now, the decision rests with the community. Corporate Bitcoin Reserves Surge as Polkadot Joins Institutional Trend Polkadot’s $50 million Bitcoin reserve move is part of a broader shift, as more companies look to Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset. Just yesterday, Nasdaq-listed fintech firm Mercurity announced plans to raise $800 million to establish a long-term Bitcoin reserve. 🚀 Mercurity Fintech Holding, a digital finance firm traded on Nasdaq, has announced plans to raise $800 million to establish a Bitcoin reserve. #Bitcoin #Mercurity https://t.co/wW04xWFkRx — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 12, 2025 The company aims to integrate BTC into its blockchain-native reserve framework through custody, staking, and tokenized treasury management solutions. If completed, Mercurity’s reserve would place it among the world’s top corporate Bitcoin holders—just ahead of GameStop, according to data from Bitbo. This momentum reflects a sharp rise in institutional adoption. As of June 2025, at least 223 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, up from 124 just a year ago. Collectively, these firms hold over 819,000 BTC, or roughly 3.9% of Bitcoin’s total supply, based on data from BitcoinTreasuries.net. Meanwhile, Polkadot is also doubling down on crypto-native tools. A community-approved launch of a non-custodial, Visa-compatible Polkadot payment card signals broader ambitions in crypto-finance, with Bitcoin now at the heart of that playbook. From fintech firms to blockchain ecosystems, corporate Bitcoin adoption is no longer the exception, it’s becoming the strategy.
CryptoNews2025/06/13 22:21
The Future of Money by Coinbase: 2025 State of Crypto Summit Reveals Game-Changing Moves

The 2025 State of Crypto Summit, hosted by Coinbase, is a landmark event. Held in New York City, it brought together over 400 leaders from finance, tech, and regulation. The summit’s focus was on shaping the future of cryptocurrency, with key announcements and discussions on industry trends. Several significant announcements emerged from the summit, from.. The post The Future of Money by Coinbase: 2025 State of Crypto Summit Reveals Game-Changing Moves appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/06/13 22:20
Iran confirms nuclear facility damaged in Israeli attack

PANews reported on June 13 that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued a statement on the 13th saying that part of Iran's nuclear facilities in the Natanz region were
PANews2025/06/13 22:13
JPMorgan Chase raises target prices for several Bitcoin mining companies, optimistic about profit improvement

PANews June 13 news, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase raised the target prices of mining companies such as CleanSpark, Riot Platforms and MARA Holdings, reflecting the rise in Bitcoin prices
PANews2025/06/13 22:12
XRP price weathers market-wide volatility as Ripple-SEC file motion to release $125 million held in escrow

Ripple’s (XRP) price is currently trading at around $2.14 at the time of writing on Friday as investors in the crypto market navigate the sudden spike in volatility triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Fxstreet2025/06/13 22:00
SharpLink bets big on ETH with $463M treasury pivot

SharpLink, a Nasdaq-listed firm now holds more ETH than any public company, staking 95% to generate passive yield for shareholders and boost Ethereum’s security. SharpLink Gaming announced on June 13 that it has acquired 176,270.69 Ether (ETH) tokens for $462,947,816,…
Crypto.news2025/06/13 21:59
Anthony Pompliano plots $750m Bitcoin buy via SPAC merger: report

Anthony Pompliano, one of crypto’s most recognizable names, is reportedly preparing to take the helm of a new public company with a singular mission: buying Bitcoin. Pompliano, known for his influential podcast and massive following on X, is expected to…
Crypto.news2025/06/13 21:57

