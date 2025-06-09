Irys — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Irys is a blockchain protocol for cheap and fast data storage and processing. It supports both temporary and persistent files, and smart contracts can work directly with them thanks to EVM compatibility. Irys is suitable for building scalable applications that need fast access to large amounts of data. The project has raised $8.9 million from […] Сообщение Irys — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .