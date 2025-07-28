2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

An independent Bitcoin miner successfully packaged a huge chunk of blocks, earning a reward of 3.164 BTC, worth approximately $377,863 at today’s price. How did the miner do it? On July 28 at approximately 05:43 AM, according to data from…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,927.47-2.69%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+34.78%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.38093-5.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:33
Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion USDT on Tron network

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 16:13 Beijing time on July 28, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network, with a
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:21
The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Author: dpycm Translated by: Tim, PANews PANews Note: The content of the article is only the author's personal opinion, not investment advice, DYOR. I believe everyone must have experienced the
Notcoin
NOT$0.002031-4.06%
Zora
ZORA$0.066652+7.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:18
CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows, and Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows, and Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows

PANews July 28 news, CoinShares latest report shows that digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows last week, bringing the total inflows this month to a record $11.2
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:17
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2249-7.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:13
UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

UBS: Investors need to prepare for possible market volatility in the coming weeks

PANews July 28 news, UBS Wealth Management Investment Chief Office said that since the US tariff policy in April caused concerns, the S&P 500 index has risen by nearly 30%.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.269-6.13%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:36
GoPlus: Recently, there has been a phishing attack impersonating AVAX CMO to participate in the exhibition, defrauding Web3 practitioners through Zoom

GoPlus: Recently, there has been a phishing attack impersonating AVAX CMO to participate in the exhibition, defrauding Web3 practitioners through Zoom

PANews reported on July 28 that according to the GoPlus Chinese community, phishing attacks impersonating ZOOM malware have reappeared recently, targeting Web3 practitioners. Attackers often commit fraud in the name
Avalanche
AVAX$22.07-4.00%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:34
10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity

10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity

PANews July 28 news, 10x Research founder Markus Thielen said that traders face the choice of whether to enter the market immediately or wait for a better pullback opportunity. He
Bitcoin
BTC$114,927.47-2.69%
MAY
MAY$0.05012-5.55%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:28
Ripple aims for another 7x, but this token could fly from under $0.002 and touch $0.20

Ripple aims for another 7x, but this token could fly from under $0.002 and touch $0.20

While XRP eyes a steady 7x rally backed by institutional momentum, memecoin Little Pepe is racing toward a potential 125x breakout. #partnercontent
Fly Trade
FLY$0.09118-2.92%
XRP
XRP$3.0205-2.37%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.01431-23.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01563-10.48%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001056-5.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 15:22
Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH
Ethereum
ETH$3,606.18-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:07

Trending News

More

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers