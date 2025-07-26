2025-08-01 Friday

Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report

New data shows stolen crypto is laundered within minutes, often before hacks are even disclosed.
PANews2025/07/26 04:34
Crypto market's four-year cycle is 'dead,' Bitcoin halving losing importance: Bitwise executive

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated on Friday that the crypto market's traditional four-year cycle will not continue as institutional demand for digital assets has altered the sector's historical price pattern.
Fxstreet2025/07/26 04:18
SharpLink taps BlackRock’s crypto architect as ETH arms race heats up

SharpLink just upped the ante in the battle for Ethereum’s future by bringing in Joseph Chalom, the architect behind BlackRock’s $10B Ether ETF.
Crypto.news2025/07/26 04:09
Rare pattern reveals why the XRP price is crashing today

XRP price retreated for the third consecutive day, approaching a local bear market as the crypto market sell-off intensified. Ripple (XRP) dropped and retested the important support level at $3, its lowest level in nearly a week. It has dropped…
Crypto.news2025/07/26 03:06
Dragonfly responds to DOJ scrutiny over Tornado Cash investment, vows to ‘vigorously defend’ itself

Dragonfly Capital’s early investment in Tornado Cash could expose the firm to potential legal action from the DOJ.
PANews2025/07/26 02:44
No gear, no hassle: OPTO Miner launches upgraded app with DOGE, XRP support

OPTO Miner adds DOGE support, expanding its mobile cloud mining app for global crypto users. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/26 02:33
Roman Storm’s team expected to close case next week, developer may still testify

Reporting from the New York courtroom suggested that the Tornado Cash developer could wrap up his defense in a few days, but whether he would take the stand was still
PANews2025/07/26 02:31
Volcon doubles down on Bitcoin at ATHs, trims float to signal conviction

Volcon’s $375 million Bitcoin stash comes with an unusual twist: it was purchased near peak prices. But instead of hedging, the firm’s leaning in, tightening equity and writing puts to increase exposure as it goes full Bitcoin on the balance…
Crypto.news2025/07/26 02:16
Ether Machine taps demand with $1.5B institutional ETH vehicle: Finance Redefined

The passage of the GENIUS Act is bringing renewed investor interest to Ether and Ethereum-native yield-generating opportunities.
PANews2025/07/26 02:01
Pepe, FLOKI surge 150%, yet XYZVerse offers real utility behind the hype

While Pepe and FLOKI surge on momentum, XYZVerse is gaining ground with practical utility and real value in a market often driven by speculation. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/26 01:35

Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.

USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins