Informations sur SPARK (SPARK)

$SPARK is the official token of Spark — where imagination meets community-driven building, powering the Internet Capital Market. Anyone with a bold idea can launch a token on Spark and build it in the open with an onchain community — fully permissionless, fully onchain. $SPARK holders will be able to participate in governance as the platform grows. Spark is an attempt to rethink how capital meets ideas. There should be no expectation of financial return.

Site officiel : https://justspark.fun/