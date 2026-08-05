Catecoin to Omani Rial Conversion Table
CATE to OMR Conversion Table
OMR to CATE Conversion Table
- 1 CATE0.00626448 OMR
- 5 CATE0.031322 OMR
- 10 CATE0.062645 OMR
- 50 CATE0.313224 OMR
- 100 CATE0.626448 OMR
- 1,000 CATE6.26 OMR
- 5,000 CATE31.32 OMR
- 10,000 CATE62.64 OMR
- 1 OMR159.6 CATE
- 5 OMR798.1 CATE
- 10 OMR1,596 CATE
- 50 OMR7,981 CATE
- 100 OMR15,963 CATE
- 1,000 OMR159,630 CATE
- 5,000 OMR798,150 CATE
- 10,000 OMR1,596,300 CATE
Catecoin (CATE) is currently trading at ر.ع. 0.00626448 OMR , reflecting a -1.67% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ر.ع.174.79K with a fully diluted market capitalization of ر.ع.0.00 OMR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Catecoin Price page.
0.00 OMR
Circulation Supply
174.79K
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 OMR
Market Cap
-1.67%
Price Change (1D)
ر.ع. 0.020709
24H High
ر.ع. 0.013
24H Low
The CATE to OMR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Catecoin's fluctuations against OMR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Catecoin price.
CATE to OMR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CATE = 0.00626448 OMR | 1 OMR = 159.6 CATE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CATE to OMR is 0.00626448 OMR.
Buying 5 CATE will cost 0.031322 OMR and 10 CATE is valued at 0.062645 OMR.
1 OMR can be traded for 159.6 CATE.
50 OMR can be converted to 7,981 CATE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CATE to OMR has changed by +215.18% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.67%, reaching a high of 0.00797071 OMR and a low of 0.00500358 OMR.
One month ago, the value of 1 CATE was 0.00072052 OMR, which represents a +960.26% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CATE has changed by 0.00554397 OMR, resulting in a +960.26% change in its value.
CATE to OMR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Catecoin (CATE) has fluctuated between 0.00500358 OMR and 0.00797071 OMR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00133519 OMR to a high of 0.033093 OMR. You can view detailed CATE to OMR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0.03
|ر.ع. 0.03
|ر.ع. 0.03
|Low
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|Average
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|ر.ع. 0
|Volatility
|+43.71%
|+1,635.16%
|+5,631.93%
|+5,631.93%
|Change
|-7.71%
|+222.55%
|+985.07%
|+985.07%
Catecoin Price Forecast in OMR for 2027 and 2030
Catecoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CATE to OMR forecasts for the coming years:
CATE Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Catecoin could reach approximately ر.ع.0.00657771, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
CATE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CATE may rise to around ر.ع.0.00761452 OMR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Catecoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Catecoin Overview
Omani Rial Overview
CATE to OMR Market Statistics
964,500,000
SOL
Current CATE to OMR Exchange Rate
The live Catecoin (CATE) price today is ر.ع. 0.0061213047287287288736, with a 4.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current CATE to OMR conversion rate is ر.ع. 0.0061213047287287288736 per CATE.
Discover More Catecoin on MEXC
The Omani Rial (OMR), introduced in 1973, serves as both the official currency of Oman and a symbol of the nation's economic strength and rich cultural heritage. Commonly abbreviated as OMR and represented by the symbol ر.ع., the adoption of the Rial was a significant milestone in Oman's history, marking a new era of economic self-determination and modernization under Sultan Qaboos bin Said. The Omani Rial replaced the Indian Rupee and the Maria Theresa Thaler, symbolizing Oman's transition from past colonial ties to an independent economic identity that aligns with international standards.
In daily life, the Omani Rial is used for wages, prices, and services, and its value plays a significant role in the national economy. The Rial is not just a medium for financial transactions but also a reminder of Oman's heritage and the modern achievements made under Sultan Qaboos's reign. Its design, featuring images of Sultan Qaboos, traditional Omani architecture, natural landmarks, and historical sites, is a celebration of Oman's rich history and cultural heritage. The Rial's role extends beyond domestic use; it underpins the oil sector, a critical pillar of Oman's economy, facilitating trade and investment.
The Central Bank of Oman manages the Omani Rial, which is one of the highest-valued currencies globally. Reflecting Oman's economic stability and significant hydrocarbon resources, the bank's policies aim to maintain the Rial's value and stability. This focus on stability is essential for fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and attracting investor confidence. The Central Bank's role in managing the Rial is instrumental in maintaining the country's fiscal stability, especially considering the nation's substantial oil and gas reserves.
The Omani Rial's value is significant in international trade, particularly concerning Oman's oil and gas exports. A steady and strong Rial is crucial for maintaining competitive prices in the global market, attracting foreign investment across various sectors. This strength and stability of the Rial in international trade underscore its importance in Oman's economic framework.
Remittances from Omanis working abroad and expatriates residing in Oman contribute significantly to the country's foreign exchange reserves. These inflows, exchanged into Rials, support the currency's stability and contribute to the national economy. Furthermore, MEXC crypto-to-fiat exchange data reveals that one of the most popular TRON currency pair is the TRX to OMR, with the currency code for TRON being TRX. This exchange activity provides an insight into the use of the Omani Rial in the sphere of digital currencies, further emphasizing its relevance and adaptability in the ever-evolving global financial landscape.
In conclusion, the Omani Rial, with its rich historical significance and central role in Oman's economy, is much more than just a currency. It is a symbol of Oman's economic stability, cultural heritage, and aspiration for independent economic growth. Its value in international trade, remittances, and digital currencies demonstrates its versatility and resilience in the face of global economic changes, thereby reinforcing its importance in Oman's continued economic development.
CATE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
CATE/USDT
|0.01
|Trade
CATE/USD1
|0.01
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CATE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Catecoin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CATE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CATEUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore CATE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Catecoin futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Catecoin with OMR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit OMR
Fund your account with OMR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Catecoin
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Catecoin, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited OMR.
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CATE and OMR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Catecoin (CATE) vs USD: Market Comparison
Catecoin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.016276
- 7-Day Change: +215.18%
- 30-Day Trend: +960.26%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CATE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to OMR, the USD price of CATE remains the primary market benchmark.
[CATE Price] [CATE to USD]
Omani Rial (OMR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (OMR/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger OMR means you will pay less to get the same amount of CATE.
- A weaker OMR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CATE securely with OMR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CATE to OMR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Catecoin (CATE) and Omani Rial (OMR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CATE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CATE to OMR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and OMR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. OMR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence OMR's strength. When OMR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CATE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Catecoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CATE may rise, impacting its conversion to OMR.
Convert CATE to OMR Instantly
Use our real-time CATE to OMR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CATE to OMR exchange rate calculated?
The CATE to OMR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CATE (often in USD or USDT), converted to OMR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CATE to OMR rate change so frequently?
CATE to OMR rate changes so frequently because both Catecoin and Omani Rial are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CATE to OMR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CATE to OMR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CATE to OMR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CATE to OMR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CATE to OMR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CATE against OMR over time?
You can understand the CATE against OMR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CATE to OMR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken OMR, impacting the conversion rate even if CATE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CATE to OMR exchange rate?
Catecoin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CATE to OMR rate.
Can I compare the CATE to OMR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CATE to OMR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CATE to OMR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Catecoin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CATE to OMR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but OMR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CATE to OMR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Catecoin and the Omani Rial?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Catecoin and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CATE to OMR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your OMR into CATE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CATE to OMR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CATE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CATE to OMR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CATE to OMR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen OMR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CATE to OMR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
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Why Buy Catecoin with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Catecoin.
Join millions of users and buy Catecoin with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.