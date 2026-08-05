Catecoin to Special Drawing Rights Conversion Table
CATE to XDR Conversion Table
XDR to CATE Conversion Table
- 1 CATE0.011166 XDR
- 5 CATE0.05583 XDR
- 10 CATE0.11166 XDR
- 50 CATE0.558301 XDR
- 100 CATE1.12 XDR
- 1,000 CATE11.17 XDR
- 5,000 CATE55.83 XDR
- 10,000 CATE111.66 XDR
- 1 XDR89.55 CATE
- 5 XDR447.7 CATE
- 10 XDR895.5 CATE
- 50 XDR4,477 CATE
- 100 XDR8,955 CATE
- 1,000 XDR89,557 CATE
- 5,000 XDR447,787 CATE
- 10,000 XDR895,574 CATE
Catecoin (CATE) is currently trading at XDR 0.011166 XDR , reflecting a -3.17% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at XDR316.83K with a fully diluted market capitalization of XDR0.00 XDR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Catecoin Price page.
0.00 XDR
Circulation Supply
316.83K
24-Hour Trading Volume
0.00 XDR
Market Cap
-3.17%
Price Change (1D)
XDR 0.020709
24H High
XDR 0.013
24H Low
The CATE to XDR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Catecoin's fluctuations against XDR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Catecoin price.
CATE to XDR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CATE = 0.011166 XDR | 1 XDR = 89.55 CATE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CATE to XDR is 0.011166 XDR.
Buying 5 CATE will cost 0.05583 XDR and 10 CATE is valued at 0.11166 XDR.
1 XDR can be traded for 89.55 CATE.
50 XDR can be converted to 4,477 CATE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CATE to XDR has changed by +227.33% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.17%, reaching a high of 0.014428 XDR and a low of 0.0090571 XDR.
One month ago, the value of 1 CATE was 0.0010548 XDR, which represents a +967.53% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CATE has changed by 0.010111 XDR, resulting in a +967.53% change in its value.
CATE to XDR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Catecoin (CATE) has fluctuated between 0.0090571 XDR and 0.014428 XDR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00241685 XDR to a high of 0.059902 XDR. You can view detailed CATE to XDR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|XDR 0.01
|XDR 0.05
|XDR 0.05
|XDR 0.05
|Low
|XDR 0
|XDR 0
|XDR 0
|XDR 0
|Average
|XDR 0
|XDR 0
|XDR 0
|XDR 0
|Volatility
|+44.30%
|+1,527.11%
|+5,631.93%
|+5,631.93%
|Change
|-7.97%
|+196.37%
|+967.53%
|+967.53%
Catecoin Price Forecast in XDR for 2027 and 2030
Catecoin’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CATE to XDR forecasts for the coming years:
CATE Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Catecoin could reach approximately XDR0.011724, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
CATE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CATE may rise to around XDR0.013572 XDR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Catecoin Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Catecoin Overview
Special Drawing Rights Overview
CATE to XDR Market Statistics
964,500,000
SOL
Current CATE to XDR Exchange Rate
The live Catecoin (CATE) price today is XDR 0.0111562625023776395141, with a 3.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current CATE to XDR conversion rate is XDR 0.0111562625023776395141 per CATE.
Discover More Catecoin on MEXC
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) are a type of international monetary reserve currency that was created by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). They are not a traditional currency in the sense of being used for everyday transactions by individuals or businesses. Instead, they function as a supplementary foreign exchange reserve asset that is held by national central banks and used in transactions among the IMF and its member countries.
The SDR’s value is based on a basket of five major currencies – the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Chinese renminbi, the Japanese yen, and the British pound. The basket composition is reviewed every five years by the IMF to ensure it reflects the relative importance of these currencies in the world's trading and financial systems. It's important to note that SDRs are not linked to any specific national currency, and their value fluctuates with the exchange rates of the currencies in the basket.
SDRs play a crucial role in providing liquidity to the global economic system. They were initially introduced in 1969 as a response to the limitation of gold and US dollars in the global economy. During times of financial crisis or instability, the IMF can decide to allocate additional SDRs to its members. This can help supplement a country's official reserves and stabilize its economy.
In the international financial system, SDRs are used in transactions between IMF member countries and the IMF itself. For instance, a country with a balance of payments need can exchange its SDRs for freely usable currencies. Conversely, countries with strong external positions are often the ones providing these freely usable currencies.
In summary, Special Drawing Rights serve as a unique tool for managing global liquidity, acting as a buffer for national economies in times of financial crisis. While they don't function as a traditional currency in daily economic life, they play a crucial role in maintaining stability in the global financial system.
CATE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
CATE/USDT
|0.01
|Trade
CATE/USD1
|0.01
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CATE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Catecoin is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CATE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CATEUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore CATE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Catecoin futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Catecoin with XDR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit XDR
Fund your account with XDR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Catecoin
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Catecoin, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited XDR.
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CATE and XDR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Catecoin (CATE) vs USD: Market Comparison
Catecoin Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.016027
- 7-Day Change: +227.33%
- 30-Day Trend: +967.53%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CATE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to XDR, the USD price of CATE remains the primary market benchmark.
[CATE Price] [CATE to USD]
Special Drawing Rights (XDR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (XDR/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger XDR means you will pay less to get the same amount of CATE.
- A weaker XDR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CATE securely with XDR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CATE to XDR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Catecoin (CATE) and Special Drawing Rights (XDR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CATE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CATE to XDR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and XDR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. XDR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence XDR's strength. When XDR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CATE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Catecoin, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CATE may rise, impacting its conversion to XDR.
Convert CATE to XDR Instantly
Use our real-time CATE to XDR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CATE to XDR exchange rate calculated?
The CATE to XDR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CATE (often in USD or USDT), converted to XDR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CATE to XDR rate change so frequently?
CATE to XDR rate changes so frequently because both Catecoin and Special Drawing Rights are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CATE to XDR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CATE to XDR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CATE to XDR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CATE to XDR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CATE to XDR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CATE against XDR over time?
You can understand the CATE against XDR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CATE to XDR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken XDR, impacting the conversion rate even if CATE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CATE to XDR exchange rate?
Catecoin halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CATE to XDR rate.
Can I compare the CATE to XDR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CATE to XDR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CATE to XDR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Catecoin price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CATE to XDR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but XDR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CATE to XDR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Catecoin and the Special Drawing Rights?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Catecoin and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CATE to XDR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your XDR into CATE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CATE to XDR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CATE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CATE to XDR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CATE to XDR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen XDR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CATE to XDR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
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Why Buy Catecoin with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Catecoin.
Join millions of users and buy Catecoin with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.