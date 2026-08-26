B-Lucky to Sudanese Pound Conversion Table
LUCKY to SDG Conversion Table
SDG to LUCKY Conversion Table
- 1 LUCKY0.963394 SDG
- 5 LUCKY4.82 SDG
- 10 LUCKY9.63 SDG
- 50 LUCKY48.17 SDG
- 100 LUCKY96.34 SDG
- 1,000 LUCKY963.39 SDG
- 5,000 LUCKY4,816.97 SDG
- 10,000 LUCKY9,633.94 SDG
- 1 SDG1.0379 LUCKY
- 5 SDG5.189 LUCKY
- 10 SDG10.37 LUCKY
- 50 SDG51.89 LUCKY
- 100 SDG103.7 LUCKY
- 1,000 SDG1,037 LUCKY
- 5,000 SDG5,189 LUCKY
- 10,000 SDG10,379 LUCKY
B-Lucky (LUCKY) is currently trading at ج.س 0.963394 SDG , reflecting a -0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ج.س3.08M with a fully diluted market capitalization of ج.س963.39M SDG. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated B-Lucky Price page.
600.62B SDG
Circulation Supply
3.08M
24-Hour Trading Volume
963.39M SDG
Market Cap
-0.49%
Price Change (1D)
ج.س 0.001616
24H High
ج.س 0.001596
24H Low
The LUCKY to SDG trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track B-Lucky's fluctuations against SDG. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current B-Lucky price.
LUCKY to SDG Conversion Summary
As of | 1 LUCKY = 0.963394 SDG | 1 SDG = 1.0379 LUCKY
Today, the exchange rate for 1 LUCKY to SDG is 0.963394 SDG.
Buying 5 LUCKY will cost 4.82 SDG and 10 LUCKY is valued at 9.63 SDG.
1 SDG can be traded for 1.0379 LUCKY.
50 SDG can be converted to 51.89 LUCKY, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 LUCKY to SDG has changed by -12.16% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.49%, reaching a high of 0.970602 SDG and a low of 0.95859 SDG.
One month ago, the value of 1 LUCKY was 1.25 SDG, which represents a -22.93% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, LUCKY has changed by -0.237846 SDG, resulting in a -19.80% change in its value.
LUCKY to SDG Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, B-Lucky (LUCKY) has fluctuated between 0.95859 SDG and 0.970602 SDG, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.941772 SDG to a high of 1.13 SDG. You can view detailed LUCKY to SDG price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|Low
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|Average
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|ج.س 0
|Volatility
|+1.24%
|+16.92%
|+32.58%
|+225.35%
|Change
|-0.24%
|-12.15%
|-22.92%
|-19.80%
B-Lucky Price Forecast in SDG for 2027 and 2030
B-Lucky’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential LUCKY to SDG forecasts for the coming years:
LUCKY Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, B-Lucky could reach approximately ج.س1.01, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
LUCKY Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, LUCKY may rise to around ج.س1.17 SDG, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our B-Lucky Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
B-Lucky Overview
Sudanese Pound Overview
LUCKY to SDG Market Statistics
1,000,000,000
BSC
Current LUCKY to SDG Exchange Rate
The live B-Lucky (LUCKY) price today is ج.س 0.9633944880216041604, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCKY to SDG conversion rate is ج.س 0.9633944880216041604 per LUCKY.
Discover More B-Lucky on MEXC
The Sudanese Pound is the official currency of Sudan, a country located in Northeast Africa. It plays a crucial role in the nation's economy, being the primary medium of exchange for goods and services. It is issued and regulated by the Central Bank of Sudan, the country's financial institution responsible for monetary policy and financial stability.
In the everyday economic life of Sudan, the Sudanese Pound is used for a variety of transactions ranging from small-scale purchases at local markets to large-scale business deals. Its value can affect the cost of goods and services, which in turn impacts the standard of living and economic well-being of the Sudanese population.
The Sudanese Pound has undergone several changes since its inception, with various versions being introduced due to economic and political circumstances. These changes have influenced the currency's stability and value, affecting both domestic and international economic activities. However, it is important to note that the specifics of these changes, such as exact dates and inflation rates, are complex and beyond the scope of this explanation.
Internationally, the Sudanese Pound is subject to foreign exchange market dynamics and can be traded for other currencies. The exchange rate of the Sudanese Pound against other currencies can influence the country's trade balance, as it affects the price of imports and exports.
However, it's essential to understand that this information is not intended as investment advice. The financial market, including currency exchange, is subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. Therefore, any financial decision should be made based on thorough research and, if necessary, professional advice.
In conclusion, the Sudanese Pound is a key element of Sudan's economy. Its value and stability have a direct impact on the country's economic activities and the living standards of its population. Despite its challenges, it continues to serve as the primary medium of exchange in the country.
LUCKY Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
LUCKY/USDT
|0.00
|Trade
The table above shows a list of LUCKY Spot trading pairs, covering markets where B-Lucky is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell LUCKY at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore LUCKY Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of B-Lucky futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy B-Lucky with SDG in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit SDG
Fund your account with SDG using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy B-Lucky
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for B-Lucky, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited SDG.
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LUCKY and SDG in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
B-Lucky (LUCKY) vs USD: Market Comparison
B-Lucky Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001604
- 7-Day Change: -12.16%
- 30-Day Trend: -22.93%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including LUCKY, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SDG, the USD price of LUCKY remains the primary market benchmark.
[LUCKY Price] [LUCKY to USD]
Sudanese Pound (SDG) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SDG/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SDG means you will pay less to get the same amount of LUCKY.
- A weaker SDG means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy LUCKY securely with SDG on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the LUCKY to SDG Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between B-Lucky (LUCKY) and Sudanese Pound (SDG) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in LUCKY, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the LUCKY to SDG rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SDG-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SDG Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SDG's strength. When SDG weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like LUCKY, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like B-Lucky, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for LUCKY may rise, impacting its conversion to SDG.
Convert LUCKY to SDG Instantly
Use our real-time LUCKY to SDG converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the LUCKY to SDG exchange rate calculated?
The LUCKY to SDG exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of LUCKY (often in USD or USDT), converted to SDG using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the LUCKY to SDG rate change so frequently?
LUCKY to SDG rate changes so frequently because both B-Lucky and Sudanese Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed LUCKY to SDG rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the LUCKY to SDG rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the LUCKY to SDG rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert LUCKY to SDG or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my LUCKY to SDG conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of LUCKY against SDG over time?
You can understand the LUCKY against SDG price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the LUCKY to SDG rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SDG, impacting the conversion rate even if LUCKY stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the LUCKY to SDG exchange rate?
B-Lucky halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the LUCKY to SDG rate.
Can I compare the LUCKY to SDG rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the LUCKY to SDG rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the LUCKY to SDG rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the B-Lucky price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the LUCKY to SDG conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SDG markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target LUCKY to SDG price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences B-Lucky and the Sudanese Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both B-Lucky and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting LUCKY to SDG and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SDG into LUCKY of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is LUCKY to SDG a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor LUCKY prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, LUCKY to SDG can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the LUCKY to SDG rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SDG against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive LUCKY to SDG rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
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Why Buy B-Lucky with MEXC?
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Join millions of users and buy B-Lucky with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.