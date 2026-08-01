Solar (SXP) Tokenomics

Solar (SXP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Solar (SXP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:04:04 (UTC+8)
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Solar (SXP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solar (SXP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.64M
$ 2.64M$ 2.64M
Total Supply:
$ 673.39M
$ 673.39M$ 673.39M
Circulating Supply:
$ 673.39M
$ 673.39M$ 673.39M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.64M
$ 2.64M$ 2.64M
All-Time High:
$ 5.79
$ 5.79$ 5.79
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00392036
$ 0.00392036$ 0.00392036

Solar (SXP) Information

Solar is a Layer 1 blockchain network secured by 53 Block Producers through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus, with SXP as its native utility coin. The network's security and governance are maintained through a system where coin holders can participate by voting for Block Producers. As an open, community-driven ecosystem, Solar enables collaboration between Block Producers and coin holders, fostering continuous development and enhancing the network's infrastructure.

To bridge blockchain technology with traditional business needs, Solar Enterprises, established through funding from the Solar Blockchain Foundation, focuses on developing these consumer-oriented products and services. Current development includes an innovative crypto-first e-SIM solution aimed at international travellers.

Official Website:
https://solar.org
Whitepaper:
https://solar.org/whitepaper

Solar (SXP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Solar (SXP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SXP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SXP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SXP's tokenomics, explore SXP token's live price!

SXP Price Prediction

Want to know where SXP might be heading? Our SXP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

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Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

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