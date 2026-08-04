SUI to Haitian Gourde Conversion Table
SUI to HTG Conversion Table
HTG to SUI Conversion Table
- 1 SUI90.57 HTG
- 5 SUI452.87 HTG
- 10 SUI905.75 HTG
- 50 SUI4,528.73 HTG
- 100 SUI9,057.46 HTG
- 1,000 SUI90,574.6 HTG
- 5,000 SUI452,872.98 HTG
- 10,000 SUI905,745.95 HTG
- 1 HTG0.01104 SUI
- 5 HTG0.05520 SUI
- 10 HTG0.1104 SUI
- 50 HTG0.5520 SUI
- 100 HTG1.104 SUI
- 1,000 HTG11.040 SUI
- 5,000 HTG55.20 SUI
- 10,000 HTG110.4 SUI
SUI (SUI) is currently trading at G 90.57 HTG , reflecting a -0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at G7.95M with a fully diluted market capitalization of G364.94B HTG. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated SUI Price page.
528.21B HTG
Circulation Supply
7.95M
24-Hour Trading Volume
364.94B HTG
Market Cap
-0.30%
Price Change (1D)
G 0.6994
24H High
G 0.6871
24H Low
The SUI to HTG trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track SUI's fluctuations against HTG. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current SUI price.
SUI to HTG Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SUI = 90.57 HTG | 1 HTG = 0.01104 SUI
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SUI to HTG is 90.57 HTG.
Buying 5 SUI will cost 452.87 HTG and 10 SUI is valued at 905.75 HTG.
1 HTG can be traded for 0.01104 SUI.
50 HTG can be converted to 0.5520 SUI, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SUI to HTG has changed by -0.28% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.30%, reaching a high of 91.69 HTG and a low of 90.08 HTG.
One month ago, the value of 1 SUI was 99.12 HTG, which represents a -8.63% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SUI has changed by -36.58 HTG, resulting in a -28.77% change in its value.
SUI to HTG Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, SUI (SUI) has fluctuated between 90.08 HTG and 91.69 HTG, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 87.11 HTG to a high of 92.62 HTG. You can view detailed SUI to HTG price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|G 90.45
|G 91.76
|G 100.94
|G 184.84
|Low
|G 89.14
|G 86.52
|G 86.52
|G 85.21
|Average
|G 90.45
|G 89.14
|G 94.38
|G 107.49
|Volatility
|+1.79%
|+6.06%
|+14.97%
|+77.47%
|Change
|+0.35%
|-0.27%
|-8.62%
|-29.76%
SUI Price Forecast in HTG for 2027 and 2030
SUI’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SUI to HTG forecasts for the coming years:
SUI Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, SUI could reach approximately G95.1, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
SUI Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SUI may rise to around G110.09 HTG, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our SUI Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SUI Overview
Haitian Gourde Overview
SUI to HTG Market Statistics
10,000,000,000
SUI
Current SUI to HTG Exchange Rate
The live SUI (SUI) price today is G 90.574595282000984868, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUI to HTG conversion rate is G 90.574595282000984868 per SUI.
Discover More SUI on MEXC
The Haitian Gourde is the official currency of Haiti, a Caribbean nation with a vibrant culture and a complex economic history. It plays a pivotal role in the country's financial system and daily economic life. As with many other currencies, the Gourde is subdivided into smaller units, specifically centimes. The name "Gourde" itself traces its origins to the term for a particular type of squash, whose shape was reminiscent of the early coins used in the region.
The Gourde is used in all aspects of economic activity in Haiti, from the purchase of goods and services to the payment of wages and the settlement of debt. It is the medium of exchange in both urban and rural markets, and the unit of account in the national budget and public finance. Despite the country's close proximity to the United States, the Gourde, rather than the US dollar, is the primary currency for most transactions within the country.
Like all fiat currencies, the Gourde is not backed by a physical commodity such as gold or silver. Instead, its value is derived from the economic stability and creditworthiness of the Haitian government. This makes it vulnerable to inflation and other economic shocks, which can lead to fluctuations in its exchange rate against other currencies.
The role of the Gourde in the Haitian economy is managed by the country's central bank, the Banque de la République d'Haïti. This institution is responsible for monetary policy, including the issuance of new currency and the regulation of its value. The central bank's actions can have a significant impact on the Gourde's value, and by extension, the health of the Haitian economy.
In conclusion, the Haitian Gourde is more than just a currency. It is a symbol of national identity and sovereignty, and a critical tool for economic management. Its value and stability are crucial to the well-being of the Haitian people and the functioning of the country's economy. Despite the challenges it faces, the Gourde remains a vital part of Haiti's economic life.
SUI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
SUI/USDC
|0.69
|Trade
SUI/EUR
|0.59
|Trade
SUI/USD1
|0.69
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SUI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where SUI is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SUI at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
SUIUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
SUIUSDCPerpetual
|--
|Trade
SUIUSDPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore SUI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of SUI futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy SUI with HTG in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit HTG
Fund your account with HTG using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy SUI
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for SUI, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited HTG.
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SUI and HTG in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
SUI (SUI) vs USD: Market Comparison
SUI Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.6909
- 7-Day Change: -0.28%
- 30-Day Trend: -8.63%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SUI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to HTG, the USD price of SUI remains the primary market benchmark.
[SUI Price] [SUI to USD]
Haitian Gourde (HTG) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (HTG/USD): --
- 7-Day Change: --
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger HTG means you will pay less to get the same amount of SUI.
- A weaker HTG means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SUI securely with HTG on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SUI to HTG Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between SUI (SUI) and Haitian Gourde (HTG) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SUI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SUI to HTG rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and HTG-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. HTG Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence HTG's strength. When HTG weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SUI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like SUI, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SUI may rise, impacting its conversion to HTG.
Convert SUI to HTG Instantly
Use our real-time SUI to HTG converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SUI to HTG exchange rate calculated?
The SUI to HTG exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SUI (often in USD or USDT), converted to HTG using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SUI to HTG rate change so frequently?
SUI to HTG rate changes so frequently because both SUI and Haitian Gourde are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SUI to HTG rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SUI to HTG rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SUI to HTG rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SUI to HTG or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SUI to HTG conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SUI against HTG over time?
You can understand the SUI against HTG price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SUI to HTG rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken HTG, impacting the conversion rate even if SUI stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SUI to HTG exchange rate?
SUI halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SUI to HTG rate.
Can I compare the SUI to HTG rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SUI to HTG rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SUI to HTG rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the SUI price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SUI to HTG conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but HTG markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SUI to HTG price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences SUI and the Haitian Gourde?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both SUI and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SUI to HTG and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your HTG into SUI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SUI to HTG a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SUI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SUI to HTG can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SUI to HTG rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen HTG against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SUI to HTG rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Discover More SUI to Fiat Conversions
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Why Buy SUI with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy SUI.
Join millions of users and buy SUI with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.