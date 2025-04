AGLD

AGLD is a governance token for the Loot project initiated by the crypto community. All Loot holders can claim a bag of AGLD tokens. Loot is randomized adventurer gear generated and stored on-chain.

Kripto AdıAGLD

Maksimum Arz92,810,001

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz77,310,001

Arz Fiyatı--