AME Chain is the world’s first Quantum blockchain that uses quantum security to secure its cryptography - encryption, hashing and digital signatures. Whereas other blockchains use Pseudo random numbers (PRN) for these operations, AME Chain uses Quantum random numbers (QRN) generated from a laser based quantum source.

Kripto AdıAME

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz500,000,000

Arz Fiyatı--