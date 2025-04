AUCTION

Bounce's goal is to provide different types of auctions for individuals and projects. BOT is the governance token of the bounce.finance platform, using liquidity mining.

Kripto AdıAUCTION

Maksimum Arz7,640,766

Arz Tarihi2021-02-07 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz6,590,139

Arz Fiyatı--