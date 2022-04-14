AURORA

Aurora is infrastructure technology that helps Ethereum users and dApps to easily move to the NEAR blockchain in order to remove gas fees scale. Aurora is fully EVM compatible and built on the NEAR Protocol. It delivered a turn-key solution for developers to operate their apps on an Ethereum-compatible, high-throughput, scalable and future-safe platform, with low transaction costs for their users.

Kripto AdıAURORA

Maksimum Arz999,871,042

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz592,508,166

Arz Fiyatı--

