Cobak is a community platform dedicated to cryptocurrencies, facilitating communication between crypto investors and projects by managing equal permissions within the community. Crypto projects engage with investors through forums tailored for each project, enabling cost-effective marketing. It also provides an ideal environment for community management through features like application push notifications, alerts, and pinning, allowing users to access necessary information promptly.
Kripto AdıCBK
Maksimum Arz100,000,000
Arz Tarihi2021-07-08 00:00:00
Dolaşımdaki Arz92,690,601
Arz Fiyatı--