Celo is an open platform that makes financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. The system offers a stablecoin called Celo Dollars and a governance token called Celo Gold(CELO or cGLD).

Kripto AdıCELO

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz567,958,394

Arz Fiyatı--