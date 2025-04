CHESS

Tranchess is a tokenized asset management and derivatives trading protocol. Tranchess provides a different risk/return matrix out of a single main fund that tracks a specific underlying asset. $CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.

Kripto AdıCHESS

Maksimum Arz300,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz202,119,212

Arz Fiyatı--