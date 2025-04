CLS

ColdStack is connecting all the decentralized clouds like Filecoin, Crust and Arweave into the largest data storage network on the planet (over 3,000 Petabytes). We aim to aggregate all the decentralized clouds ecosystem to create the most affordable, friendly and easy to use data storage ever.

Kripto AdıCLS

Maksimum Arz49,763,520

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz23,514,168

Arz Fiyatı--