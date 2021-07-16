CLV

Clover is a Substrate-based DeFi service platform built on Polkadot. Clover provides an easy-to-use interoperable blockchain infrastructure through its extensive support for Ethereum’s EVM-based applications and a wide range of implemented developer tools. Clover will bring the smoothest and most advanced DeFi experience to its users through its smart core, like Clover Scan and Clover multi-chain extension wallet.

Kripto AdıCLV

Maksimum Arz2,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi2021-07-16 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz1,224,140,929

Arz Fiyatı--