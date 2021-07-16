CLV

Clover is a Substrate-based DeFi service platform built on Polkadot. Clover provides an easy-to-use interoperable blockchain infrastructure through its extensive support for Ethereum’s EVM-based applications and a wide range of implemented developer tools. Clover will bring the smoothest and most advanced DeFi experience to its users through its smart core, like Clover Scan and Clover multi-chain extension wallet.

Kripto AdıCLV

Maksimum Arz2,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi2021-07-16 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz1,224,140,929

Arz Fiyatı--

Ara
Favoriler
CLV/USDT
Clover Finance
----
--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (CLV)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Bilgiler
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Spot
Açık Emirler（0）
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
CLV/USDT
Clover Finance
--
--‎--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (CLV)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Bilgiler
Açık Emirler（0）
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
network_iconAğ Bağlantısı Anormal
Ağ 1
Çevrimiçi Canlı Destek
Loading...