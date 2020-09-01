CPH

CPH is the native utility token for the Cypherium blockchain and plays an integral role in fueling the platform. CPH can be used to send transactions or execute smart contracts. Thanks to Cypherium’s hybrid consensus mechanism, which incorporates HotStuff BFT and Proof-of-Work, the Cypherium blockchain processes tens of thousands of CPH transactions and the mining prevents unauthorized new CPH from being generated.

Kripto AdıCPH

Maksimum Arz6,828,000,000

Arz Tarihi2020-09-01 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz382,951,230

Arz Fiyatı0.25 USDT

Çevrimiçi Canlı Destek
Loading...