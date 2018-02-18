CTXC

Cortex Blockchain is an open source public blockchain that seeks to solve one of the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today - on-chain AI execution. Cortex Virtual Machine (CVM) is a framework that allows efficient machine learning inference on the Cortex blockchain. It enables the integration of machine learning models into smart contracts and dApps.

Kripto AdıCTXC

Maksimum Arz299,792,458

Arz Tarihi2018-02-18 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz228,760,773.01562497

Arz Fiyatı--

