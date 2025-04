DRIFT

Drift is the #1 open-sourced perpetual futures platform built on Solana. Drift is the most feature-complete decentralized exchange, including spot, perpetuals and swaps.

Kripto AdıDRIFT

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz294,799,499.13235

Arz Fiyatı--