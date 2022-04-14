EGLD

Multiversx is a distributed transactional computation protocol which relies on a sharded state architecture and a secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. While most other blockchain networks require custom hardware and high energy consumption, Multiversx runs on average computers. By employing sharding, a method of parallelizing data & transactions processing, Multiversx performance will scale up with the number of computers joining the network, reaching more than 100,000 transactions per second while growing increasingly decentralized.

Kripto AdıEGLD

Maksimum Arz28,118,332

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz28,099,180.47369463

Arz Fiyatı--

