EVRY

Evrynet is an intelligent financial service platform that allows “Evryone” to be able to build financial products and services. As our first dApps, Evrynet is building a high-speed hybrid-DEX (Evry.Finance) and cross-chain bridge (EvryHub) to provide a next generation CeDeFi Interexchange for both traditional and digital world with Evrynet as the ecosystem's operating system

Kripto AdıEVRY

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi2021-10-20 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz40,389,133

Arz Fiyatı--