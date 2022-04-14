FLOW

Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Kripto AdıFLOW

Maksimum Arz1,575,494,182.4859374

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz1,575,494,182.4859374

Arz Fiyatı--

FLOW/USDT
FLOW
Spot
FLOW/USDT
FLOW
