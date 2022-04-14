GUN

GUNZ is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for AAA Web3 gaming, developed by Gunzilla Games. It powers a comprehensive gaming ecosystem with services tailored to the needs of both developers and players. Originally created to support a community-driven economy for Gunzilla's flagship title, Off The Grid (OTG), GUNZ has evolved into a full-featured platform offering blockchain-native infrastructure essential for modern game development.

Kripto AdıGUN

Maksimum Arz10,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz704,500,000

Arz Fiyatı--