GUN

GUNZ is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for AAA Web3 gaming, developed by Gunzilla Games. It powers a comprehensive gaming ecosystem with services tailored to the needs of both developers and players. Originally created to support a community-driven economy for Gunzilla's flagship title, Off The Grid (OTG), GUNZ has evolved into a full-featured platform offering blockchain-native infrastructure essential for modern game development.

Kripto AdıGUN

Maksimum Arz10,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz704,500,000

Arz Fiyatı--

Ara
Favoriler
GUN/USDT
GUNZ
----
--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (GUN)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Bilgiler
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Spot
Açık Emirler（0）
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
GUN/USDT
GUNZ
--
--‎--
24 sa En Yüksek
--
24 sa En Düşük
--
24 sa Hacim (GUN)
--
24 sa Hacim (USDT)
--
Grafik
Emir Defteri
Piyasa İşlemleri
Bilgiler
Açık Emirler（0）
Emir Geçmişi
İşlem Geçmişi
Varlıklar (0)
network_iconAğ Bağlantısı Anormal
Ağ 1
Çevrimiçi Canlı Destek
Loading...