HIFI

Hifi Lending Protocol allows anyone to borrow against their crypto. Buying and selling the tokenized debt enables fixed-rate lending and borrowing — something much needed in decentralized finance today.

Kripto AdıHIFI

Maksimum Arz166,807,466.29724103

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz141,807,466.29724103

Arz Fiyatı--