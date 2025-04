HYDRA

Hydra is an open-source Proof-of-Stake blockchain with a unique set of economic features. It packs a unique combination of inflationary as well as deflationary mechanics as part of its economy that work in parallel and let the real adoption define its total supply.

Kripto AdıHYDRA

Maksimum Arz33,481,184.90975709

Arz Tarihi2021-06-30 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz19,953,054.02

Arz Fiyatı--