Karura is the decentralized financial hub of Kusama. The network is built as Acala’s sister network with nearly the same codebase, enabling a scalable, user-friendly, and fast cross-chain DeFi platform. Karura’s parachain is a fast-moving and powerful platform that enables efficient, inexpensive, and sophisticated financial applications, improving trading effectiveness and saving time.

Kripto AdıKAR

Maksimum Arz160,000,000

Arz Tarihi2021-07-21 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz116,666,660

Arz Fiyatı--