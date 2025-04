MARS4

Mars4 - centered ecosystem where you can explore a virtual Mars Metaverse, own and customize your land property and even reap the rewards of the world’s first revenue-generating NFT! Mars4 users purchase land plots where they can later cultivate civilisations and create economies. Landlords can build upon, rent and sell their lots.

Kripto AdıMARS4

Maksimum Arz4,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz2,483,082,772

Arz Fiyatı--