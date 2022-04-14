NEXO

Nexo is a blockchain-based lending protocol that offers banking services for retail users (e.g. lending, borrowing, trading, credit cards, etc.). Users can deposit their crypto assets on the Nexo platform for various benefits such as generating interest payments, and depositing collateral for loans. The NEXO token is used for governance and platform benefits, as well as to receive interest payments.

Kripto AdıNEXO

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz646,145,839.5746847

Arz Fiyatı--