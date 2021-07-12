OOE

OpenOcean is the DeFi & CeFi full aggregator. OpenOcean finds the best price, no additional fees, and lowest slippage for traders on aggregated DeFi and CeFi by applying a deeply optimized intelligent routing algorithm. Besides the aggregation of swaps, OpenOcean will continue to aggregate derivative, yield, lending, and insurance products and launch its own combined margin products and intelligent wealth management service.

Kripto AdıOOE

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi2021-07-12 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz0

Arz Fiyatı--

OOE/USDT
OpenOcean
Bilgiler
OOE/USDT
OpenOcean
Bilgiler
