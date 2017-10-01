OXT

The Orchid software is designed to use a custom VPN protocol, similar in scope to OpenVPN or WireGuard. The Orchid protocol is designed for high-performance networking and runs on top of WebRTC, a common web standard, widely used to transmit video and audio from inside browsers. Our protocol is intended to allow users to request access to remote network resources and pay for these resources using OXT via a nanopayments system.

Kripto AdıOXT

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi2017-10-01 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz979,779,107.8279902

Arz Fiyatı--