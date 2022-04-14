RIDE

holoride creates an entirely new media category for passengers by connecting Extended Reality (XR) content with data points from the vehicle in real-time. These data points include physical feedback, like acceleration and steering, traffic data, as well as travel route and time. holoride’s technology provides a new type of immersion into any kind of VR content, creating a breathtaking, immersive experience, and significantly reducing motion sickness.

Kripto AdıRIDE

Maksimum Arz999,794,371

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz879,899,580

Arz Fiyatı--

RIDE/USDT
holoride
Spot
