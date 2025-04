TRIBE

The Fei protocol is the mechanism by which the Fei stablecoin is issued. It uses a mechanism called ‘Direct Incentives’ in order to maintain stability. TRIBE is the governance token that controls changes to the protocol.

Kripto AdıTRIBE

Maksimum Arz1,000,000,000

Arz Tarihi2021-04-04 00:00:00

Dolaşımdaki Arz0

Arz Fiyatı--