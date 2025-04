UNM

U:NIUM utilizes blockchain technology to give digital assets a separate and unique recognition value, unlike existing virtual assets, and utilizes NFT, which is characterized by non-interchangeability based on influencers and artists. U:NIUM aims to provide an ecosystem where influencers and their fans can exchange and communicate by providing an NFT platform that can trade with various content.

Kripto AdıUNM

Maksimum Arz100,000,000

Arz Tarihi--

Dolaşımdaki Arz0

Arz Fiyatı--